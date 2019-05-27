Buildcon coach Srdjan Zivojnov has disclosed that their debut continental qualification party ended on Sunday and they should be back in training on Monday afternoon to start preparations for the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ndola side finished 0-0 away against a determined sixth placed Power Dynamos away at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe in both sides final Pool B match.

Buildcon’s draw means they finished second in Pool B on 31 points, two ahead of third place Nkwazi who also finished by the same margin away at Lumwana Radiants.

It is a meteoric rise for big spenders Buildcon who just three seasons ago were playing Division One football.

“First of all I want to congratulate my players because they fought very hard the last four months and we have reached our target. I am happy that my players have qualified for continental for the first time,” Zivojnov said.

“But tomorrow afternoon (Monday) we must start to plan for continental because it’s coming very soon. This is our first time and this is now a very big job.”

Buildcon join Zanaco as Zambia’s CAF Confederation Cup envoys.

Zesco United and Green Eagles will play in the CAF Champions League.

Preliminary round matches of 2019/20320 continental action will commence this August.

26/05/2019

POOL B

Power Dynamos 0-Buildcon 0

Circuit City 1-Nkanao

Forest Rangers 1-FC MUZA 2

Lumwana Radiants 0-Nkwazi 0

Napsa Stars 0-Green Eagles 0

