Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi say he has selected the best possible team for the 2019 COSAFA Cup that South Africa is hosting in Durban from May 25 to June 8.

Chiyangi on Friday named a mix of new and old faces in his 20 member team that leaves for Durban on Tuesday ahead of Chipolopolo’s entry into the competition at the quarterfinal stage on June 2.

“So far we are happy with the players that we have picked. All we want is for them to give us their best and if they give us their best, then we can go very far,” Chiyangi said.

“I have so much confidence in the team, and like I said, if only we can apply ourselves in the right way we can reach very far.

“But again, you have to understand that we have to compete well and very effectively but we have the confidence in all the players that we have picked.”

Some of the new faces include the goalkeeping duo of Lawrence Mulenga and Sebastian Mwenge of Power Dynamos and Green Eagles respectively.

Missing is Zambia number two and Zanaco goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata who was in first-choice at 2018 COSAFA Cup in Polokwane, South Africa and at 2018 CHAN tournament in Morocco.

Zesco United’s defensive duo of Mwila Phiri and Clement Mwape will also be making their competitive tournament debuts together with Eagles striker Tapson Kaseba.

Meanwhile, Zambia await winner from Group B in the last eight.

Namibia, Mozambique ,Malawi and Seychelles head into their second Group B matches this Tuesday seeking results that would determine their quarterfinal destiny.

GOALKEEPERS:Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Clement Mwape, Mwila Phiri (Zesco United), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Tandi Mwape (Kabwe Warriors),Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes)

MIDFIELDERS:Jackson Chirwa (Green Buffaloes), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana), Webster Muzaza, Ausstin Muwowo (both Forest Rangers), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS: Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi)

