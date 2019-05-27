Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has said that disengaging Vedanta Resources Limited from Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) is meant to protect the workforce and engage an investor who will protect the interest of Zambians.
Mr. Musukwa said that the move is not meant to nationalize the Mine, adding that President Edgar Lungu wants to ensure operations at the Mine are sustained and job losses are prevented.
Mr. Musukwa said the liquidator has been discussing with all key players owed huge sums of money by KCM. The mines minister said Government’s intervention in KCM was not made in a haste as the issues at the Mine date back as far as 2013 when the state commissioned an audit into irregularities at the Mine.
Mr. Musukwa said this in Lusaka today when he held a Consultative meeting with various stakeholders who included mining experts to discuss the technical matters surrounding KCM.
Mr. Musukwa said Government realises the need to engage various stakeholders in structuring a lasting solution to the challenges at KCM.
KCM has been limping for some time now resulting in its failure to operationalise Konkola Deep Mining Project(KDMP). The Mining Company further abandoned the upper ore body project at Nchanga which could have extended the Mine life by 25 years.
Other issues include high levels of indebtedness to local and international suppliers.
Musukwa must desist from issuing further political statements and allow Technocrats to do their work otherwise his statements will send more wrong messages to the Kwacha! It’s careless political statements that make the Kwacha sick, not Social Media hoaxes!
Sometimes you say a lot of good by not saying anything!
Ok,Ba Minister,this looks good “damage control” BUT are you going to meeting experts just like that OR you are going to CONSTITUTE A TECHNICAL TEAM OF EXPERTS TO HANDLE THIS WHOLE PROCESS??The current approach of putting party cadres in front is totally unacceptable and smacks of sinister motives to defraud Zambians even further! WHY DONT YOU ALLOW THE SAME EXPERTS YOU BRIEFED TO HANDLE THE JOB,WHAT ARE YOU HIDING??Bribes you have been getting and what you want to steal in the process!?
ok so this mbeba of a minister is telling me that all this time, whilst chinese and foreign investors have abused zambian workers, the government has only realised the need to protect the workers? and only to protect mine workers out of all the workforce in this country? you expect some one with 5 senses to believe this crap?