Former Zambia tennis star Kabwe Kanyanta Chipopola has joined the effort to help out the Mufulira based tennis charity Love-40 by donating tennis kit to the junior tennis program.

The veteran tennis player, who was the member of Zambian ITF junior travelling team and a Lusaka region champion, is currently a Director of Junior Tennis Tournament Training Programs at Rye Racquet Club in New York. Prior to joining Rye Racquet Club, he was a Tennis Professional at the New Rochelle Racquet Club. He together with the support of Love-40 charity and Ess Bee Sport – an apparel company has donated ten Zambian colors track suits and t-shirts to the juniors to be used during international assignments. The total donation is worth $900

“I donated to love-40 and Mufulira Tennis Club junior program because I think it’s a really great cause. The kids are doing great job and I am definitely inspired by their hard work, dedication , determination and drive to be the best. They have been winning local tournaments and consequently representing the country well. So it’s very important for me to try and give back as much I can to those kids in the hope that they can in return be motivated” said Chipopola

Mufulira Tennis Club is currently sponsored by Mopani Copper Mines and Love- 40 programme from Dallas, USA headed by former Zambian Davis Cup tennis player Sydney Bwalya. Mopani have been the pillar of the program. They have refurbished the club ranging from the tennis courts to the club house, they are also sponsoring the programme with transportation to various junior tournaments including funding the recent international ITF Junior tournaments that took place in Botswana, Mauritius and Madagascar.

The kit arrived in Zambia on 17 May, 2019 and will be ready to be used by children currently participating in the Love-40 youth tennis programme at the next international tournament..

“We are very thankful to Mr. Chipopola for making this amazing contribution toward the program. ” Love-40 president Sydney Bwalya said. “This is a truly perfect gift for our kids and we hope the goodwill will motivate each and every junior in the program and hopefully inspire other well wishers.”

Mufulira Tennis Club hosted this month junior tennis tournament on Saturday 25 May, 2019 sponsored by BESTLINE Company.

