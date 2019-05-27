National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has urged Government to immediately consider reversing the liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines(KCM).

Mr . Kambwili said that the best option currently is for Government to either appoint a receiver or embark on a rescue route and plan for KCM, adding that the liquidation of KCM is only meant at benefiting the interests of a few selected crooks and that the liquidation of KCM is one quick way of stealing money by the Lungu administration.

The NDC leader further questioned government’s morality of appointing a PF lawyer as KCM liquidator.

Mr Kambwili said that liquidation is an enemy of workers and should never be supported.

The NDC President said this in Chingola during an interview on iwave radio program, a private media outlet.

Mr .Kambwili said that he will this week officially write to President Edgar Lungu and ZCCM-IH to halt the liquidation of KCM because if liquidated, hundreds of miners at KCM will be left in the cold.

Mr. Kambwili added that government should have also alternatively considered bringing an equity partner to take over KCM, noting that by placing KCM under liquidation, it is clear that President Lungu does not care about the workers.

He has advised unions in the mining sector to be proactive and reject the liquidation of KCM and wondered why unions in the extractive sector had welcomed the liquidation of KCM.

The NDC leader observed that it is naive that unions in the mining sector could celebrate the liquidation of KCM when it will only bring misery to their members.

Mr. Kambwili has urged miners to rise up and defend their interests and that he fears that miners will soon stop getting paid.

And Mr. Kambwili has further disclosed that the Lungu administration wants to hand over KCM to the Chinese. Mr. Kambwili is requesting miners not to allow the Chinese to take over KCM.

He has described Chinese working conditions as extremely exploitative and that most Chinese investors have no regard for workers rights and interests.

