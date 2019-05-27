A Ndola Businessman of Somali Origin has issued an eviction order and demolition order for Old Regiment Community School located at Old Regiment Township claiming the school is built on his land.

The Community School which goes up to grade 7 is the first and only school in Old Regiment built by the Community themselves since the settlement was established in 1963 and currently has over 500 pupils.

Bwana Mkubwa PF Member of Parliament Dr. Jonas Chanda confirmed the development and said the talk now should be about upgrading of the school to grade 12 and not demolition.

“The greatest resource of any nation are its young people. And the most important investment a nation can make in the lives of its children is education, which is a great equaliser in Life. “IMITI IKULA E MPANGA.” It’s only Education that will produce the needed human or intellectual capital to develop Zambia”, he said.

Dr. Chanda has reminded the said businessman that demolishing the school will amount to destroying the lives and the future of over 500 children.

Dr. Chanda who has opposed the intention to demolish the school said he will take up the matter to parliament and has appealed to government to halt the planned demolition and save the poor people of Old Regiment settlement.

“Old Regiment settlement was established in 1963. People have lived at Old Regiment for 56 years, long before any so-called investor could lay any claim to this land by engaging lawyers and obtaining titles on this “untitled” land. The ruling PF party policy talks about upgrading of Informal settlements by providing basic services to the people, not demolitions”, Dr. Chanda added.

Two years ago, there was another eviction order given to another foreign oil marketing company to demolish the entire Old Regiment settlement which could have resulted in the displacement of over 5,000 people who have lived there for 56 years and have put up various developmental infrastructure like houses, churches, bars and stores among others.

“The Law is very clear on any investor who wants to buy land where people have settled for years. First, a social survey has to be conducted to determine what investments residents have put up and the cost. Then a prospective buyer has to negotiate with residents and compensate them if they wish to sell off their properties. And finally, an alternative place has to be found for displaced but compensated residents”, Dr. Chanda said.

He has since urged Ndola City Council to find alternative land for this so-called investor further appealing to government not to allow such acts meant to incite people to rise up against government.

Dr. Chanda has also called on the Ministry of Local Government to Legalise Old Regiment and other informal settlements where people have lived for many years so that the poor are not exploited by the urban rich and their cohorts.

He said the Ministry of Lands should also expedite the finalization of the first ever National Land Policy so that ownership of land by Foreigners is highly restricted and only given to credible investors especially those in the manufacturing industry who are creating jobs for Zambians and contributing to the Country’s economic development.

