The ruling Patriotic Front (PF)’s Central Committee met yesterday at State House and was chaired by the Republican President and Party President Edgar Lungu. The meeting was also attended by Republican and Party Vice President Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina.

According to a statement released to the media by the party’s media director, Mr Sunday Chanda, party focused on enhancing intra-party Party unity and that the Party’s Deputy Secretary General of the Party Mumbi Phiri will address the media in the course of the week.

The party did not discus all the agenda items, but adjourned the meeting to 2nd June 2019 to deal with remaining agenda items.

The statement further said that the the issue of former UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and that of Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube and Julius Komaki were not discussed at yesterday’s meeting.

