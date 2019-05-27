There are those of us who believe in the efficacy of Value Added Tax (VAT) as a fairer consumption tax for logical and technical reasons. When correctly implemented, VAT is likely to have a higher positive impact on the economy and society as a whole.
In particular, the benefit of VAT lies, among others, in its ability to promote savings, capital formation and investment which is essential for economic development, jobs creation, business opportunities, social uplift and poverty reduction.
VAT is a tax whose possible negative effect on low income earners can be mitigated through appropriate tax credits/allowances.
VAT is a tax which is relatively cheaper and easier to collect than some other taxes such as the PF proposed General Sales Tax (GST) .
We advise that PF should drop/not implement their unwise and inappropriate idea of replacing VAT with GST.
As we have argued before, GST is penal, more costly and difficult to collect. Overall, the GST introduction is likely to result in the Treasury collecting less tax revenue to support health, education, food security and other social services.
GST will therefore hurt households, the general citizenry, savings, businesses ( small/medium/large companies which will lead to further business closures and consequently more job losses). Without doubt, GST will slow down even further the already declining economic growth.
PF’s poor leadership has already caused so much damage to our country and people’s lives.
As such and for once, PF should listen to our sound advice for the good of our economy and people.
The people’s leader has spoken. When HH issues a statement my posts here are very short because there is nothing more I can add to such intelligent and wise statements. As they say wise men dont need to talk to much to make their point. This is a well thought out statement and we hppe that that PF take it on board. Right now my swiss wife and kids are shocked at seeing how the kwacha as depreciated. My swiss wife and I have been sending money to some of our relatives who have had poor crop yields in the village following the late rains. Whislt lungu continues to ignore the plight of farmers in southern and western because they did not vote for him, here we have my swiss woman doing more to help zambians than our fellow zambians. shame
You may agree or disagree with him, but HH argues his case clearly, intelligently and in a well thought out manner. I personally think he is wrong on this one, but atleast he sound more reasoned than other people who only know “kasaka ka ndalama” and other crude, corrupt junk.
Those are some desperate human beings! Who wants to have a selfie on their phone with Delusional Dictators’ face in it?
@ N.E.Z. (New Educated Zambia) the reason why you don’t question what your hh says, it’s because you don’t think for your self. Everything hh says is true gospel. If the same article was written by pf, you’ll be busy insulting and calling lungu as lazy. This is why this country will never develope, because of people like you. Am sure you’re tonda that’s you’re busy supporting anything your hh says without thinking. Shame on people like you.
Hakainde always wants to sound intelligent when unfortunately he is not. The major reason the government wants to abolish VAT is because of the abuse in the VAT refunds, especially by the mines. You have a situation where the input VAT for some mines is ever higher than output VAT resulting in huge refunds. What is your Hakainde’s solution to this issue of large corporations effectively paying zero taxes? The whole article contains zero solutions but only praises for VAT and ridicule for GST.Is it because he is a sponsored mercenary of the foreign exploiters?
musonda it is very disheartening and disappointing that you can accuse people of tribalism without any basis. Please if you do not agree with me agreeing with HH on this point, tell us why? HH has given an explanation which i wholeheartedly agree with.. and this is why I am a member of UPND. so in order to please you and out of fear of being labelled a tribal tonga, should I disagree with HH just to please you? If you feel HH’s points are not feasible then why not give us your reasons for thinkign that way? You need to rememember that before HH issues a statement, we as a party are informed of what his views are on every issues. So this statement that you have just read, has been reviewed by different levels of members in UPND in order to get feeback from the membership. if you dont…
CONTIUNED: understand things please ask rather than throwing accusations. to you every tonga that supports UPND is tribal
VAT does not make sense bo HH.Why should Govnt be refunding Companies money after paying tax?Once tax is paid to Govnt through ZRA,there must be no refunds to individuals or firms-period!!!It is the know it all behaviour about everything which makes HH unpopular in Zambia.HH should avoid politicking on every issue.We are all tired with his nonsense!!We know that all what HH wants is his foreign friends to continue milking mother Zambia millions of dollars in VAT returns.
Hope the PF Govnt shall ignore evil creatures such as Kainde who only care about protecting the interests of foreigners!!!
says the chap supporting a party that has led to zambia’s worst economic performance since independence. We have had donors ceasing to support zambia due to high corruption levels and theft. We have seen the kwacha depreciate to astronomical levels. Meanwhile their chimbwi with no plan is busy purchasing million dollar jets using money that he has never worked for. HH has given you reasons for why he think VAT is a sensible approach for a developing country like zambian. However, your politically clouded head will not allow you to respond objectively. How can you say that tax is non refundable. if you were overcharged PAYE would you be ok not getting a refund? dont be silly you politcally charged mangoose
@Njimbu,
If you overpay on your taxes, you have to get a refund. A tax refund is actually your money you overpaid and not free money from government. even with GST, if companies overpay, they will expect their money back in form of a tax refund…
I have listened to discussions about VAT, it is a shame that the government keeps refunding the investors large amounts of money monthly to companies who claim not to be making any profits .
These companies are each month getting paid by govt instead of declaring their profits HH must know better how much he is getting from VAT
I dont agree with this tribal leader and small god of the Kingdom of SOuthern province based on the following reasons (1). VAT as a tax system does not favor trade based economies like ours. VAT is most appropriate to economies with strong and wide manufacturing base, this is not the case here in Zambaia. There is no value addition to the products as most of them are exported in raw form eg copper, timber, tobacco, maize etc. (2) There is a lot of cheating in VAT refunds by companies, especially mining companies. This has resulted into loss of tax revenue by the government through these refunds. (2) Under sales tax there will be no refunds and the system will help government generate the much needed tax revenue for the development of this country. Even VAT was iniatially opposed at its…
I may not be an expert in accounting but why is PF replacing VAT by sales tax?