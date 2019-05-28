Coach Elijah Chikwanda admits he was under pressure to help Mighty Mufulira Wanderers survive relegation in the ended transitional Super Division season.

Wanderers survived on the final day of the season after forcing a goalless draw against Green Buffaloes at Shinde Stadium last Saturday to finish on 18 points from 18 matches played.

Chikwanda was hired to replace dismissed Justin Chinama early in April when Wanderers were seventh in Stream B with nine points.

”It was not easy but we had to organise ourselves for us to survive. We had to fuse in some players and they helped to change the situation,” he said.

Chikwanda brushed aside insinuations that he is a specialist in helping teams to survive relegation.

“It’s not like I am specialised in helping teams survive relegation. I just find myself in those situations and it’s not good,” Chikwanda said.

He has previously coached Nkwazi, Kabwe Warriors, Napsa Stars and City of Lusaka.

“It is not good for a human being. I go through a lot of pressure to help teams survive,” Chikwanda said.

On his future at Shinde, Chikwanda said:” That is administrative, I can’t talk about it.”

