Government says the hosting of expositions in various provinces across the country has helped attract investment in the region.

Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma cited Central, Northern and Luapula as some of the provinces that are enjoying increased investment after successfully hosting investment expositions.

Mr Yaluma said investment pledges made by different investors is being actualised in various parts of the country.He stated that the expos have created a platform for marketing investment opportunities present in the country.

The minister said this when he graced the official opening of the public-private dialogue meeting in Lusaka this morning. Mr Yaluma added that government will continue using similar platforms as a vehicle to enhance development in rural centres.

And speaking earlier, Zambia Private Sector Alliance Chairperson Michael Nyirenda called for increased dialogue between government and the private sector.Mr Nyirenda explained that through dialogue, the private sector will contribute in policy formulation and add to the country’s economic growth.

