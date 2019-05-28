Government says the hosting of expositions in various provinces across the country has helped attract investment in the region.
Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma cited Central, Northern and Luapula as some of the provinces that are enjoying increased investment after successfully hosting investment expositions.
Mr Yaluma said investment pledges made by different investors is being actualised in various parts of the country.He stated that the expos have created a platform for marketing investment opportunities present in the country.
The minister said this when he graced the official opening of the public-private dialogue meeting in Lusaka this morning. Mr Yaluma added that government will continue using similar platforms as a vehicle to enhance development in rural centres.
And speaking earlier, Zambia Private Sector Alliance Chairperson Michael Nyirenda called for increased dialogue between government and the private sector.Mr Nyirenda explained that through dialogue, the private sector will contribute in policy formulation and add to the country’s economic growth.
This has to be one of the dullest cabinet ministers in LAZY LUNGU’s cabinet even though he has education papers….if expos have enhanced Zambia’s investment opps you should now which companies have followed through to give us a conversion rate …even give a cost benefit analysis.
How this man still is a minister is beyond me …what has he got on LAZY!!
Chitotela a corruption accused is still a cabinet minister, Presidential affairs minister is Freedom Sikazwe. So in the eyes of Lungu, Yaluma is one of the best brains/saints in his cabinet.
NI MOKO MOKO UYU UMUDALA
You have been using Expos as a scheme to sell land to bogus investors.