The Lusaka High Court has declared Romeo Kang’ombe as duly elected Sesheke UPND member of parliament saying the will of the people prevailed.

Delivering a ruling on PF loosing candidate Dean Masule’s petition, Tuesday, High Court judge in charge Gertrude Chawatama declared Kang’ombe duly elected MP.

“The will of the people of Sesheke was expressed by the votes. In choosing the respondent as MP, he was validly elected as MP. I declare that Romeo was duly elected, petition dismissed,” said judge Chawatama.

Masule came out second after receiving 3, 640 votes while Kangombe polled 8, 496 from a total 12, 516 votes cast.

In his petition, Masule wants the court to declare Kang’ombe’s election null and void because the election was characterized by political violence.

Masule claimed that the campaigns in the said elections were characterized by undue influence that resulted from violence and threats to life and property and rampant physical attacks on members of the PF and the general public, resulting in severe injuries to persons and property.

He further claimed that the said acts of violence resulted in several people being occasioned with several injuries and being treated in hospitals and most of the perpetrators of the violence being arrested by the police.

Masule recalled that on Thursday, January 10, 2019, PF member Evans Chakwanda had his motor vehicle registration No. AJC 6658 stoned by suspected UPND cadres and was allegedly beaten with sticks and short buttons.

He stated that another incident was on January 23 where a suspected UPND cadre allegedly removed his campaign.

Masule further indicated that another incident occurred on February 2 where several of his cadres were attacked by their UPND counterparts at Lusa Ward camp which resulted into damage of one of their motor vehicles, among many incidents in Mulimambango, Katima Mulilo, Kalobobelwa Wards.

He accused Kangombe of having acknowledged in the News Diggers Newspaper that the by-election was not free and fair as it was marred by political violence.

