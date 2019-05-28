Zambezi River Authority Board Chairperson Emelda Chola says African countries should embrace local mobilisation of resources for project development as a way of creating employment for the locals.

Brigadier General Chola says this approach will also help countries grow their industries unlike dependence on external sources which delay project implementation.

She said this in a speech read on her behalf by Michael Mulasikwanda Principal Power Development Officer at the Ministry of Energy.

This was during a stakeholder’s dialogue on mobilizing domestic resources and optimizing job creation potential for Batoka Gorge Hydroelectric Scheme in Lusaka today.

General Chola said Zambia and Zimbabwe have embraced the initiative of local resource mobilization for the development of the Batoka Gorge Hydroelectric project.

She said the two countries have a requirement that 20 percent of the project cost should be local content in the form of materials and infrastructure development.

General Chola urged participants to exploit opportunities presented by the multi-billion-dollar Batoka Hydro-Electric project and that the scheme will directly employ about 3 thousand workers.

And African Union Development Agency -NEPAD Head of Regional Integration Infrastructure and Trade, Symerre Grey Johnson said many activities have been undertaken since the adoption of the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa -PIDA-, aimed at a

dressing Africa’s infrastructure deficiency.

Mr. Grey-Johnson cited progress made in developing PIDA power generation Energy Projects such as the Batoka Gorge.

He however noted slow progress in the development of Transmission Power Projects which he said are necessary to evacuate power to energy markets.

ZNBC

