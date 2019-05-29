Malawi will face Zambia in the 2019 COSAFA Cup quarterfinals on June 2 in Durban.

The Flames secured their last eight qualification with a match to spare in Group B following a come-from-behind 2-1 win over 2015 champions Namibia on Tuesday evening in Durban.

Malawi have 6 points from two games armed with a better goal difference and head-to-head against Namibia who are second on 3 points.

Mozambique and Seychelles have a point each heading into their final formality games on May 30.

Meanwhile Malawi was down as early as the 16th minute when Charles Hambira put Namibia ahead.

But a Gabadinho Mhango 34th minute equalizer and a Gerald Phiri penalty in the 48th minute completed Malawi’s comeback in what is their best run at the COSAFA Cup since 2015.

Coincidentally, 2015 was the last time Malawi also faced Zambia at the COSAFA Cup when they beat Chipolopolo 1-0 in the Plate final.

Winner between Zambia and Malawi will in the June 4 semifinals play victor between defending champions Zimbabwe or Group A winner.

eSwatini lead Group A on 2 points while Comoros and Mauritius are deadlocked on a point with the latter two meeting today to decide who goes through to face the record six-time COSAFA Cup champions on June 1.

Group A has three teams following the late withdraw of Angola who decided to skip the COSAFA Cup to focus on preparing for their 2019 AFCON outing in Egypt.

[Read 278 times, 280 reads today]