PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has withdrawn her recent statement where she threatened to reveal names of some ministers allegedly destabilizing the party.

In a statement today, Phiri stated that the party had resolved during Sunday’s central committee meeting to “always sort out our issues as a party internally and not on media”.

“The Mighty Patriotic Front party and its entire membership is solidly behind the able leadership of His Excellency the President of the party Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is also the Republican President.

The Central Committee which is the supreme organ of the PF party sat on Sunday the 26th May, 2019 and discussed a very serious matter of National and party unity.

The matter of the perceived Ministers undermining the President was amicably resolved and we were happy as Central Committee to reach an understanding that we are all solidly behind the Able Leadership of our beloved President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

We further resolved to always sort out our issues as a party internally and not on media. Therefore, I would like to sincerely withdraw my sentiments on the unnamed Ministers unreservedly,” Phiri stated.

She stated that the Secretariat would endeavor to unite and instill a sense of oneness, love, hardwork, tolerance, genuine forgiveness and reconciliation amongst party members at all levels of leadership.

“We take responsibility of uniting the general membership of the party so that we approach 2021 as a powerful united force to deliver the inevitable victory for our beloved party,” stated Phiri. “May the Almighty God our saviour bless Mother Zambia in Jesus’ name.”

