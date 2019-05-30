Defender Ziyo Tembo returns to the Zambia fold after a one year exile while long-serving first-choice goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has been omitted from Chipolopoo’s 19-member team for June’s three-match friendly tour.

Zambia A will also be in action next month with three away friendly dates against Cameroon, Morocco and Gambia.

Zambia B comprising of home-based players are currently in South Africa taking part in the 2019 COSAFA Cup that is running from May 25 to June 8 in Durban.

Ziyo, of Saudi Arabia side Al Shoula, is back for the first time since the 2018 COSAFA Cup in Polokwane , South Africa where they lost to Zimbabwe in the finals.

Coach Beston Chambeshi, who will be in charge of Zambia for the tour, has also picked goalkeeper’s Charles Muntanga of Nkwazi and the inconsistent Nkana goalie Allan Chibwe.

It is the second successive match that Mweene will miss after he was left out of the 2019 AFCON Group K deadrubber against Namibia on March 23 in Lusaka.

Also out is midfielder Cletus Chama who has just helped inspire Simba SC to its second successive Tanzanian league title.

Defender Kabaso Chongo, who captained Zambia against Namibia last March in Lusaka, is the only call-up from DR Congo giants TP Mazembe.

Zambia will kick-off their friendly tour against defending African champions Cameroon on June 9 in Madrid and later face Gambia in Casablanca on June 12 before closing their excursion against hosts Morocco on June 16.

Team

GOALKEEPERS:Allan Chibwe (Nkana), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

DEFENDERS:Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Stopilla Sunzu (FC Metz, France), Ziyo Tembo (Al Shoula, Saudi Arabia), Kebson Kamanga (Nkwazi), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Shemmy Mayembe (Zesco United)

MIDFIELDERS:Donashano Malama (Chippa United, South Africa), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United, South Africa), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City, South Afrca), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Emmanuel Banda (AS Beziers, France), Kings Kangwa (Buildcon), Augustine Mulenga (Orlando Pirates,South Africa),

STRIKERS:Justin Shonga (Orlando Pirates,South Africa),Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg,Austria), Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende,Belgium)

