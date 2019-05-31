The 2018 money laundering/terrorist financing trends report has revealed that Zambia incurred losses estimated at K6.1 billion linked to financial crimes such as Tax evasion, fraud, corruption and money laundering activities.
This shows an increase from the K4.5 billion recorded in the 2017 financial intelligence center trends report.
FIC Director General Mary Chirwa said during the launch of the report that the Center analyzed 176 suspicious transactions of which 80 were disseminated to law enforcement agencies on suspicious covering tax evasion, fraud corruption and money laundering.
Ms. Chirwa said the most prevalent forms of corruption noted in 2018 were those involving bribery and conflict of interest.
She said during the year, the Center disseminated reports on corruption with estimated value of K4.9 billion with public procurement activities being significantly vulnerable to corruption.
Attorney General Likando Kalaluka expressed hope that the report will help policy makers to strengthen measures aimed at addressing the highlighted financial trends.
Meanwhile FIC Acting Chairperson John Kasanga said the report has not experienced state interference during its compilation and continues to play an important role for the country by supporting response towards the prevention and detection of money laundering and terrorism financing.
And Some Law firms have been cited in the latest Financial Intelligence Center trends report as a vehicle used for money laundering activities by criminals.
Identified law firms assisted suspected criminals to mask the source of funds and aided its reinvestment or movement to foreign jurisdictions, the report says.
The center analysed cases related to 9 law firms amounting to K385 million in 2018 and cases involved illegally obtained funds transferred to law firms who then facilitated the acquisition of property such as land and motor vehicles on behalf of the launderers.
When I tell you these are LUNGU WASTED YEARS…this is what I mean there is no improvement in anything its just a downward trajectory…. the increase in trends involving suspicious financial transactions from K4.5 billion in 2017 to K6.1 billion in 2018 to the increase in the value of transactions related to corruption…is a disgrace.
Surely my colleagues in the ruling party we can not continue living like this there is zero leadership to curb this …there is absolutely LAZY LUNGU should be given 5 more years its unthinkable.
I want to talk about FIC Report Findings
