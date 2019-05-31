Second oldest pharmaceutical manufacturing company in the Indian State of Goa, Medizest Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, has expressed interest to invest in Zambia.

Company Director Anurag Agrawal said the company has since been registered in Zambia as AMPL Zambia Private Limited to distribute medicine such as eye drops, injectables, tablets and creams for pain relief, anti -malaria, anti -fungal, anti -bacteria and anti -biotics.

He said Zambia Medical Regulations Authority has already approved 8 of Medizest Pharmaceuticals Private Limited’s 21 products submitted for registration in the country.

Mr. Agrawal said Medizest will urgently engage a Zambian importer in the immediate term as the company planned to start, within a year, the construction of a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Zambia to reduce the cost of importing medicine.

This came to light when Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga toured the pharmaceutical manufacturing company in the Indian State of Goa, 2000 kilometres away from the Indian Capital New Delhi.

And Mrs. Kapijimpanga said Goa had determined investors such as Narayan Bandekar who built a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Lusaka South Multi Facility and Pankaj Jain of SAFAL running a manganese factory in Serenje.

She said Zambia is ripe for investment in the manufacturing sector in line with President Edgar Lungu’s vision to take health care services as close to the people as possible within the continuum of care,” she said.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said Zambia had enough skilled man power for the pharmaceutical industry as many were trained locally and abroad in countries such as India.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India, Bangwe Naviley.

