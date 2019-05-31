Sponsored Article

GG International launches another world class national lottery in Zambia and contracts with the Football Association of Zambia as the lotteries beneficiary.

GG International and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) are pleased to announce the signing of a 1 year rolling contract which sees FAZ being the lotteries beneficiary. As beneficiary, a portion of all lottery tickets sold will be used to fund FAZ and the development of football in Zambia.

GG International is also thrilled to announce that the first state of the art national lottery of Zambia is now live! Players can win life changing cash prizes and also register for “money can’t buy” prizes such as attending football matches and trips to world class destinations such as Las Vegas and more!

Tickets for Saturday’s weekly drawings are on sale now by registering at LottoZambia.com and for just K5 you can choose 6 lucky numbers and win the growing jackpot by matching all 6 numbers or other cash prizes by matching 3, 4 and 5 number correctly.

LottoZambia.com also hosts a second chance section where you can add information from your non-winning tickets for a chance to win fantastic trips and prizes brought to you by GG International and FAZ.

GG International also creates other state of the art marketing programs as well as producing and streaming/airing television game shows to create more winning opportunities for Zambian ticket customers. To this end, GG International is currently working with a Zambian broadcaster to create a weekly game show for

Zambia, produced by the worlds number one name in television game shows and giving players even more ways to win.

For the first time ever, through LottoZambia.com, a world class national lottery has been created that will offer and award massive prizes and also assist in developing Zambian football in order to enhance achievements on the global stage of football!

FOR information contact:

GG International (lottery questions) and Jessie Simukoko, Head of Marketing – FAZ

re football

