Striker Emmanuel Chabula is itching to finally playing for Zambia at the COSAFA Cup after suffering a setback during his debut tournament call-up in 2018.

Chabula made the final 20 of the 2018 team that went on to reach the 2018 final but did not play after suffering an injury at the tournament held in Polokwane, South Africa.

“I am very happy to have made it to the final selection again and I am looking forward to playing for my country because if I look at the last time I went for last year’s COSAFA, I had a serious injury and I never played any game and I was just warming the bench,” Chabula said.

“But this time around, I am fully fit and I am ready to play for my country and I will do my best.

“It is a nice feeling when you are called for the national team. You have to put in your best as a striker and hit the back of the net.”

Chabula has had a prolific last two seasons that began at Kitwe United in 2018 where he scored 10 goals before moving to Nkwazi this season where he netted seven goals.

