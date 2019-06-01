NATIONAL Dialogue Forum absentees should not undermine efforts of gallant and patriotic Zambians by talking ill about the resolutions arrived at after great sacrifices, United Liberal Party president Sakwiba Sikota has said.

Mr Sikota said all delegates at the Forum showed great commitment to the plight of the country unlike those who deliberately stayed away.

He was reacting to sentiments by United Party for National Development (UPND) president, Hakainde Hichilema that the NDF was a sham and that it had drifted from the Siavonga resolutions.

Mr Sikota reiterated that it was wishful thinking for some sections of society to speculate that NDF drifted away from the Siavonga resolutions when they boycotted the Forum.

He said it was wrong for absentees to degrade the efforts of others when they could not sacrifice their time and put away pride for the sake of the wellbeing of the country.

Mr Sikota told the Daily Nation that it was unfortunate that bitter individuals could still stoop so low to spread falsehoods that the NDF drifted away from the Siavonga resolutions.

He said those who attended the NDF were representing the Zambian people and that it was an insult to undermine their efforts.

The opposition political party leader said the stakeholders did address all issues which were agreed upon in Siavonga.

He said some of the resolutions were adopted but most of issues which were agreed upon were addressed.

“Quite number of the Siavonga resolutions were adopted during the forum, those which not adopted were very few.

“People did agree that most issues agreed upon in Siavonga be addressed because they were important to the governance of this nation. So it is wrong for those who were not present to spread falsehoods about the outcome of the National Dialogue Forum,” Mr Sikota said.

Mr Sikota said the UPND and its leader were a let-down to the Zambian people, that a good leader would not have shunned such an important event.

He said if the UPND leadership wanted their issues to be addressed they would not have boycotted such an important event.

