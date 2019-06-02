Zambia continued their COSAFA Cup great escape act at the quarterfinal stage of the tournament for a second successive season after coming from two-down against Malawi to advance to the semifinals on post-match penalties in Durban.

Chipolopolo also toiled to the 2018 semifinals after beating Namibia 4-3 on post- match penalties following a 0-0 draw in Polokwane.

Meanwhile, Malawi squandered a 2-0 lead to let Zambia labour back into the match in dramatic fashion to finish 2-2 and ultimately punish The Flames 4-2 on post-match penalties.

Gabadinho Mhango punished defender Tandi Mwape for some sloppy defending in the 3nd minute in a match Zambia were second best against a convincing Malawi.

Zambia’s defensive frailties again returned to haunted them in the 48th minute when Benson Sakala fouled Mhango in the box and Gerald Phiri stepped up to send debutant goalkeeper Sebastian Mwenge the wrong way.

But Austin Muwowo but cut the deficit in the 58th minute and a minute later was substituted.

Emmanuel Chabula justified his arrival in the 58th minute for Lazarus Kambole with an 88th minute equalizer to send the match to post match penalties.

Zambia then converted all their penalties through Bruce Musakanya, Mwila Phiri, Adrian Chama and Chabula.

But Malawi were undone by Chawanagawa Kaonga who fired high and over and Precious Sambani who hit the post to end Malawi’s dreams of reaching the semifinals.

Zambia now face defending champions Zimbabwe in the semifinals on June 5 in a repeat of the two sides last two final meetings that have both gone the Brave Warriors way.

