Association of Chartered Certified Accountants ACCA and the Zambia Centre for Accountancy studies ZCAS have renewed their 5- year strategic performance agreement.

Head of ACCA Zambia Mrs. Janice Matwi and ZCAS Executive Director and Vice Chancellor Professor Mutale Musonda announced the renewal at a signing ceremony in Lusaka last week.

Mrs. Matwi said ACCA is leading the way in the accountancy profession and is doing so by building partnership around the world in countries where ACCA has presence.

She said ACCA has been creating partnerships throughout its history as they are central to its ability to deliver the ACCA qualification.

Mrs. Matwi added that ACCA’s learning partners such as ZCAS were fundamental to the success of the ACCA student through the provision of quality tuition.

And also speaking at the signing ceremony Professor Musonda said ZCAS has invested heavily in consistently improving the learning standards of its students.

He said ZCAS had performed extremely well in the last 5 years and the Institution’s pass mark has remained above the world average hence retaining the platinum status which is the highest partner accreditation level under ACCA

Professor Musonda reiterated ZCAS’ commitment to provide the best tuition students can get and maintain the high standards that ZCAS is renowned for.

