Health Minister of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that opposition leaders whose sole agenda is to gain political capital out of every situation facing the nation should not be allowed to poison the minds of the public with political discourse which lacks prudence and dignity.

Dr Chilufya said that it remained governments inescapable duty to provide health services to the people of Zambia even in the wider sense of fiscal consolidation.

Dr Chilufya said that every Zambian needed to know that the nation would only prosper if its health campus was pointed the right way, adding that was to this effect that Republican President Edgar Lungu had pitched health as a Key economic investment.

“This is not a matter were you try to cash in on political capital and start celebrating austerity that all expenditure in the health sector must stop. We want to reassure the Zambian Public that even in the face of fiscal consolidation, health services will continue to be provided to the nation,”

” Drugs will continue to be bought. We will not be distracted by doomsayers and politicians hell bent on making political capital out of every situation,” he said.

He stated that health was bi partisan and called on all well meaning Zambians to treat with contempt any attempts by disgruntled opposition leaders to politicize issues of Health.

The Minister said this when he delivered an ambulance to Mungule Chiefdom in Katuba district yesterday afternoon.

And Chieftainess Mungule of the Lenje people of Katuba district in Central Province has marveled at speed with which Republican President Edgar Lungu responds to the needs of his people.

Speaking when Health Minister of the Republic of Zambia, Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya delivered an ambulance to the health centre in her Chiefdom, the traditional leader revealed that it was just on Wednesday last week that she had made the request to the Head of State that he provides an ambulance to the health facility in her chiefdom, to make it easier for complicated cases which are referred to facilities like the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, to be transported.

She said the President had promised her that he would make the ambulance available and expressed delight at how quickly he had responded to her request.

And Chieftainess Mungule said she would not tolerate the ambulance being used for anything other than the intended purpose.

She said the ambulance was for carrying patients and not for personal use by the health workers and warned that stern action would be taken against anyone found misusing the ambulance.

The Chieftainess called on her subjects to cooperate fully with the government of President Lungu if development is to be a reality for Katuba district.

She said the time had come for Katuba to share equally in the national cake and said the ruling Patriotic Front was the only party which would deliver the much needed development to the area.

She said President Lungu had so far demonstrated that he is a leader whose agenda is to see development distributed equally to all parts of the nation.

She urged her subjects to give development a chance by choosing to work with the government of the day.

And Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said he was an envoy of the President who had sent him to deliver the ambulance to Chieftainess Mungule’s area.

He announced that the President had received with sadness the news that the health facilities in Katuba were inadequate to service the catchment population of 100,000.

He said the President’s agenda for Zambia to be a middle income nation by 2030 would only be realised with a healthy labour force and that was why he placed premium on adequate infrastructure for health.

He said the President had therefore instructed him to ensure that the Mungule Clinic was upgraded to a Mini Hospital which would adequately provide residents with health services across the continuum of care.

He said the President had an agenda for Universal Health Coverage in the nation which would leave no one behind, residents of Katuba included.

A by Election is scheduled in Katuba district following the death of the area MP.

