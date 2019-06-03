The 2019 FAZ Super Division playoff final between Green Eagles and Zesco United has been rescheduled to June 29.

Zesco and Eagles were due to meet on June 8 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka to decide the 2019 season champion.

But Zesco wrote to FAZ requesting that the final be postponed to later in June because they had six players away on international duty until mid-June.

“FAZ received written requests from Zesco United and Buildcon who have some of their players with the COSAFA Senior team and also another batch scheduled to travel to Morocco with the Chipolopolo for some international friendly matches to postpone the match until some their players are back from international duty,” FAZ spokesperson Mwazi Chanda said.

“Some of the foreign players from Zesco United and Buildcon are away with their national teams preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“The Association has since moved the final to June 29, 2019 at National Heroes Stadium.”

Zesco and Eagles booked their playoff places after winning Pool A and B respectively.

Buildcon will also play on June 29 in a third-and-fourth playoff against Zanaco as curtain-raisers of the doubleheader at Heroes Stadium.

Zanaco were runners-up in Pool A while Buildcon finished second in Pool B.

[Read 100 times, 101 reads today]