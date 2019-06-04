Minister of General Education David Mabumba has announced that his ministry will be introducing a continuous assessment system in schools in a bid to ease the education challenges pupils go through in the country.

Speaking during an interactive meeting with pupils, parents and teachers in Mufumbwe, Mr Mabumba said the ministry will do away with the system of having a number of papers under one subject but instead will implore the continuous assessment for pupils through tests that will be accumulating to form a certain percentage of the total marks in each subject.

He explained that the assessment for grade seven pupils will start at grade five and for grade nine, the assessment will start at grade eight, while the assessment for grade twelve will start at grade ten, respectively.

Mr Mabumba noted that this will help reduce attempts to look for leakages as a result of examination anxiety while relieving the parents from funding access to leakages as the education system will be made easier.

He has since advised pupils to ensure that they desist from absconding from school in order to prevent the risk of losing marks when assessments are done.

And Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) Senior Education Specialist Edward Songa, says the continuous assessment will be implemented using the already existing ECZ electronic candidate registration system that has already been enhanced.

Mr Songa added that the system has incorporated every school with a centre number, making it possible for teachers to submit the overall marks for the pupils to ECZ.

He has revealed that a team of experts from the ECZ is currently going round the country sensitizing teachers on some specifics involved in the implementation of the continuous assessment programme.

Mr Songa notes that it is important that with the implementation of continuous assessment in schools, teachers are entrusted with the responsibility to assess their pupils on the subjects they deliver to them.

He encouraged teachers, pupils, parents and administrators to play their role in the successful implementation of the introduced continuous assessment.

The Minister of General Education is on a tour of the province to interact with pupils, parents and teachers on success stories from the districts and the challenges thereof.

