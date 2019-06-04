President Edgar Lungu has said government is resolved and determined to part ways with Vedanta group of companies who are currently running Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).
Speaking on arrival in Ndola on his way to Kitwe, the President said that he remains determined to stand with the wishes of the people’s stance on KCM.
“Zambians wanted Vedanta out of the Copperbelt, out of this country. The Zambians people have decided that they want a responsible investor” President Edgar Lungu.
President Lungu said that the idea is to keep the company afloat and that all stakeholders will be brought on board when bringing in a new investor.
President Lungu is on a two days working visit on the Copperbelt ahead of the Copperbelt Agriculture, Mines Industries Exposition (CAMINEX) in Kitwe where he is expected to officially open the show.
Receiving the President at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola was Copperbelt Minister Ambassador Japhen Mwakalombe, Ndola City Mayor Amon Chisenga, PF provincial chairman Nathan Chanda, Ndola City Council Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya and other notable delegates amidst scores of jubilant Ndola residents.
Earlier, President Lungu said that government will continue to create an enabling environment for both local and international investors to spur social and economic growth in the country and that his government remains keen to making sure that there is a win-win situation from every investment.
The Head of State was speaking this in Lusaka today, when Hitachi Construction Machinery Africa Company Limited delegation paid a courtesy call on him at State House.
The President said that he was proud of the Hitachi Construction Machinery Company for the cordial association it has with the community.
“We shall continue interacting with firms and continue providing an enabling environment for economic growth. I am proud of you and will make sure that there is a win-win situation in every investment and even as we replace value added tax with sales tax we will ensure that necessary measures are put in place for economic growth to flourish,” he said.
Meanwhile, Hitachi Construction company executive Officer Sonosuke Ishll, said his firm is contemplating on expanding its base in Zambia in order to start exporting its products.
Mr Ishll, whose company has been in existence since 2010 emphasized that he was impressed with favorable business environment and the hospitality from the hardworking people of Zambia.
He reaffirmed his firm’s commitment towards ensuring that safety for workers is prioritized during work.
“We have been in Zambia since 2010 and we are so glad with the opportunity given to do business in the country that has good and hardworking people.
This favorable environment is the true fruits of your hard work and we will expand our company so that we start exporting products to other countries in Africa and Europe,” said Mr Ishll.
President Edgar Lungu met Chairperson of Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Africa Limited during the official working visit to Japan in December, 2018.
During the Japan meeting, Hitachi announced its plans to expand business operations in Zambia, a move President Lungu welcomed and assured the company of government’s support.
One of the few times the president has the support of the whole country
Let kcm employees own 30pc shares and zccm ih to retain 25pc and public to hold 15pc and your preferred investors can then buy 30pc. This will make more money to stay in the country there by enriching and empowering the citizens
Way to go. The difference between a successful person and a failure is not lack of strength, not even lack of knowledge or lack of wealth, but rather lack of will power.
