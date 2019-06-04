Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba has described as fake news the story that appeared on the Zambian Watch Dog website linking him to corruption.

The Minister said that rejected the allegations and that he has a good name, and he has earned it.

The Minister resported to the allegation via a number of social media posts below

When evil people, without shame,with impunity,from nowhere,create a fake story just to tarnish a name you painstakingly built over a very long time; u played by the rules, u did everything by the book and emerged a better citizen, friend, husband and father. We won’t allow them! — Dr. Brian Mushimba (@HonMushimba) June 4, 2019

I’m not your threat; really I’m not!

My singular focus, the reason for humbly offering myself for public service in 2016, was and still is all about Kankoyo. I envisioned I would speak more forcefully on the needs of kankoyo and let kankoyo, my home, have better days. I know I’m only doing this for a limited time as I know I have no monopoly on wisdom; others are more qualified and wiser, they will come after me and take over when my time is up.

So if you must fight, fight your real enemies or those that threaten your desires and aspirations. Leave innocent people alone. You are injuring innocent people unnecessarily in the name of politics. It’s not right. Some of us don’t have much else except our name. We have painstakingly labored to build that name. Played by the rules. Did everything as per the book.

And it’s the only thing we have; why create fake stories and tarnish that?

May God have mercy on you

[Read 319 times, 319 reads today]