Minister of Transport and Communication Brian Mushimba has described as fake news the story that appeared on the Zambian Watch Dog website linking him to corruption.
The Minister said that rejected the allegations and that he has a good name, and he has earned it.
The Minister resported to the allegation via a number of social media posts below
When evil people, without shame,with impunity,from nowhere,create a fake story just to tarnish a name you painstakingly built over a very long time; u played by the rules, u did everything by the book and emerged a better citizen, friend, husband and father. We won’t allow them!
— Dr. Brian Mushimba (@HonMushimba) June 4, 2019
I’m not your threat; really I’m not!
My singular focus, the reason for humbly offering myself for public service in 2016, was and still is all about Kankoyo. I envisioned I would speak more forcefully on the needs of kankoyo and let kankoyo, my home, have better days. I know I’m only doing this for a limited time as I know I have no monopoly on wisdom; others are more qualified and wiser, they will come after me and take over when my time is up.
So if you must fight, fight your real enemies or those that threaten your desires and aspirations. Leave innocent people alone. You are injuring innocent people unnecessarily in the name of politics. It’s not right. Some of us don’t have much else except our name. We have painstakingly labored to build that name. Played by the rules. Did everything as per the book.
And it’s the only thing we have; why create fake stories and tarnish that?
May God have mercy on you
We are still waiting for you to produce receipts from your one treatment in RSA you claimed you payed for?
By the way money never lies…it always leaves footprints…merely denying allegations with backup has become the norm with these PF officials; this also explains why Soko at RTSA was never sacked for dangerous driving.
Brian you had a good name, but not ANYMORE. You exposed your self after accident. You took to media when on strong medication. Are they saying you steal too? You are done bro.
Here you go again, fighting ghosts, indeed you are a puusssy….
You guys today my Swiss wife Elisa and I were part of Jeremy corbyn entourage at the trump protest. It was an honour to stand up for what is right. My beautiful Elisa was rocking a tight Armani dress and was very emotional about the situation. This is the type of woman you need by your side. This mushimba guy is a vain nobody. More importantly Elisa and I are going out for a meal with the Labour party. I love her
Ban this scammer LusakaTimes. The messages is clear and loud. He spams his site and make it worse.
Wanzelu – Do you know what a coon is? Do you remember Uncle Rukus from the cartoon Bondocks or the character Samuel L Jackson played in the movie Django? This coon is a good example…just ignore this village moron.
Why is even responding to such accusations if false? Bwana minister learn to keep away from social media whether guilty or not.
He is responding because a woman the one PF officials pass around is involved and these posts are meant for the wife
To all those that seem to have a problem with me celebrating the love I have for a woman who just happens to be white, let me ask you this. Why is it ok for all you blacks to sing praises and feel proud about dating your “black queen ” and yet you feel offended by my love for my Elisa? You cry like little babies claiming that there is no racial equality for us blacks and yet you are being discriminatory against a white woman and black man who are in love. Why can’t I be proud of her whiteness?
Honorable the feelings you carry is exactly how those who were retired in public and national interest feel following their removal from their employment.The celebrations by cadres were very traumatic as they posted & circulated officers’ letters were posted on social media platforms.Political Slandering is all over the place