On June 1st 2019 Scott & Bennett Ltd (Manufacturers of Femcare Sanitary Pads), Zambia WASHE Advocacy Network and the Lusaka Mayor’s office (represented by Councillor Bupe Mulenga) were part of a fund raising walk from On The Run filling station to Arcades with some school children.

This was done in an effort to raise to awareness and funds to procure sanitary pads for young girls to keep them in school during their time of the month. There are still many young girls who miss school every month because of they do not have access to hygienic sanitary pads.

