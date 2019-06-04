Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone has bemoaned the poor work culture of some government workers at Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital in Mpika district.The Provincial Minister expressed his displeasure yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on Mpika District Commissioner Moses Katebe.

Mr Sichone said he has been receiving disturbing reports that some workers at the Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital have been using unpalatable language and not paying attention to clients who seek medical attention at the health facility.He noted with sadness that due to poor services being offered at the Institution, most residents in the district have preferred to go to Chilonga Mission Hospital which is over 27 kilometres away from Mpika, when the Michael Chilufya Sata Hospital is only 10 kilometres away from the town.

Mr Sichone added that the medical staff at the high level hospital have been given enough time and warning to change their poor attitude towards work but unfortunately, nothing seems to change, a situation he described as unacceptable.The Provincial Minister pointed out that his office will not hesitate to begin transferring and retiring some officers in order bring sanity at the said health institution.

He explained his office will not allow a few irresponsible workers to frustrate Government efforts and deny the much needed health services that the Community disparately need.When contacted for a comment, Mpika Health Director Jane Mwenda said the matter is currently under investigation, and has promised to give more details in due course.

