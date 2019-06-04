After Sunday’s unconvincing performance in the quarterfinals, Zambia attempts to defy the odds on Wednesday against an efficient Zimbabwe in the semifinals of the 2019 COSAFA Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Zambia toiled to a 4-2 post-match penalty win over Malawi in a quarterfinal match in which they came from two-zero-down to finish 2-2 in the 90 minutes in Durban before the tie was decide on shootouts.

“It is important because the last two finals Zimbabwe has beaten us twice,” Zambia coach Aggrey Chiyangi said.

“Now, this time, we have to do something good.

“We know it is not going to be an easy game because Zimbabwe has a fill team but we will plan for them.”

And after two days of taking stock of that all-round poor display, the four-time champions face their biggest test in their ambitions to reach the COSAFA Cup final for a third successive time.

However, like in the last two editions, in which they have finished second, record six-time champions Zimbabwe lurk, although this time, in the semifinals.

It will be interesting to see just how this modest Zambia side will holdout against Zimbabwe’s fiery attack led by Khama Billiat who has previously inspired The Warriors to score a total of seven goals recently against more promising Chipolopolo side’s in their last two COSAFA Cup final dates.

The result could also be a barometer of how this Zambia home-based team will fare in next month’s 2020 CHAN qualifiers against Botswana.

Interestingly, Botswana also in action at the same venue on Wednesday against Lesotho in the first COSAFA Cup semifinal doubleheader for a place in the June 8 final.

