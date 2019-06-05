The National Restoration Party is hopeful President Edgar Lungu will use his visit to the Copperbelt to see the need to re-open the Copperbelt University and to make sure the staff and lecturers are paid on time.

NAREP Secretary General Ezra Ngulube said his party is concerned that leaving CBU closed is creating a time bomb for youth unemployment which is already a source of concern.

Mr. Ngulube said because of this situation, government must not allow the closure of essential institutions like Universities.

“We also pray that God helps the President to find money and make sure the staff and lecturers are paid on time. There is so much illicit money as we have heard from the FIC report 2019”, he added.

President Edgar Lungu is on the Copperbelt for a two-day working visit and is expected to officiate at this year’s Copperbelt Mining, Agricultural and Industrial Exposition at the Kitwe Show grounds.

[Read 194 times, 194 reads today]