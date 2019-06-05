Society for Gender Justice and Women Rights has retrieved 21 Girls married off in Chief Mwanza and Ufwenuka Chiefdoms.

The girls were retrieved by Chiefs Mwanza and Ufwenuka during a two days Community Sensitization meeting conducted by the NGO.

Gender Justice Executive Director Karen Simutelo narrated that the exercise was as a result of the calls by the community to raise awareness on Ending Child Marriage in Zambia.

Ms. Simutelo further said many young girls in rural areas are victims of child marriage because of some harmful traditional customs that promote child marriage.

“In rural areas some girls where regarded as adults when they reach puberty even if they were 10 years old. This is the major challenge we have,” said Ms. Simutelo.

And Chief Mwanza has commended Gender Justice for coming to the aid of the 21 girls who are willing to go back to school under the re-entry policy.

Chief Mwanza who spoke through his senior headman Mwanza said the chiefdom will not allow young girls getting married at the expense of school.

He has since appealed to well wishers with financial support to come on board so that the girls can get back to school.

He further urged Gender Justice to take legal action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile Monze district child protection DCPC has appealed for well wishers to contribute towards the renovation of the safe house.

DCPC Vice Chairperson Collins Mumba regretted that Monze district has no safe house to keep survivors of Child Marriages.

Mr. Mumba said that it is difficult to protect survivors of GBV because the district has nowhere to keep them.

He added that this is negating the efforts being rendered by stakeholders.

And when asked as to where the 21 girls are being kept, Gender Justice Executive Director declined to mentioned for fear of jeopardizing the security of the survivors.

She has since warned that no one will be spared as the law will catch up with anyone violating child rights in the name of traditional customs.

