The UPND have continued with their community contributions of providing clean and safe drinking water for citizens ,this time in Lundazi, Eastern Province.

Earlier UPND rehabilitated disused boreholes in Katete District of the same province.

“Our people are facing numerous challenges hence our small efforts in ensuring that they don’t share water with animals as is the case now in most parts of our country.We once more extend our thanks to these communities for working with our party structures on the ground in making sure these projects are smoothly implemented. And this is why we say: Together, we will fix these problems,”UPND President Hakainde Hichilema said.

