Changu Chiimbwe, a Zambian-born North Rockland High School senior, has been awarded the $1,000 Catherine Miklitsch scholarship after she presented her essay on freedom of speech.
The 17-year-old girl has taken part in Law Day annually organised by the Rockland County Bar Association in order to celebrate the rule of law and U.S. Constitution. This year’s event was held under the theme of “Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society”, which Chiimbwe, a Zambian immigrant, felt connected to.
Her family used to live in both Zambia and South Africa but decided to move in order to pursue higher opportunities.
According to the reports, she will attend Columbia University in the fall, hoping to become an international human rights lawyer.
“I think the best way to merge my need to help people with the way i write and speak joins together in the field of law,” Chiimbwe said.
Born in Kitwe, Zambia, and coming to the United States at the age of five, Chiimbwe writes poetry to honor the immigrant experience.
Congratulation’s Changu, Ivy league is a big deal. keep flying the flag high. Great ambassador …
Stay Blessed
Congratulations and keep it up. Excellence is the cure for racism and tribalism. If you have what to offer to society it doesn’t matter what colour is your skin or where you come from.