The Parliamentary Committee on Parastatal Bodies has observed that Zamtel has recorded impressive achievements in its efforts to improve its market position.

Committee Chairman Peter Daka said Zamtel has posted some impressive achievements over the last few years which have improved its standing on the market.

Mr Daka who is also PF Msanzala Member of Parliament noted that Zamtel has launched some world class innovative products which will make it compete favourably with other players on the market.

Mr Daka was speaking on Monday when he led Committee members in touring Zamtel facilities in Lusaka including Lamya House which is currently undergoing refurbishment.

He said his Committee was impressed with the changes at Zamtel since the last Parliamentary Committee tour a few years ago.

“I must say that we have been impressed with the way Zamtel is changing. Truthfully, there have been a lot of good things that the company has done from the last time we were here and this is commendable,” Mr Daka said.

He said the product innovation going on that Zamtel will further reposition the business and improve its balance sheet.

“As a shareholder, the Zambian people are interested in seeing to it that all these nice things going on here result in a return on the investment. The Zambian people want Zamtel to improve its balance sheet so that it could turn a profit and declare a profit,” he said.

Mr Daka stated that Zamtel has adequate infrastructure to enable it compete favourably with MTN and Airtel.

“The 2-million-dollar investment in the Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System (EASSy) which runs from East Africa was a wise business decision because as a shareholder, Zamtel has accessed to cheaper internet tariffs which are then passed on the Zambian consumer at desirable rates. The roll out of the network into the rural areas is another great programme because if you look at Mpesa in Kenya, that product has been propelled by the rural population,” Mr Daka stressed.

He also commended Zamtel management for the decision to renovate Lamya House saying it will improve the work environment for staff and improve their morale.

And Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta commended the Committee for touring the company and pledged his management’s commitment to the total transformation of the state run telecoms company.

“We are happy with their visit as you know Parliamentarians are the ears and eyes of the people of Zambia and as a public organization, we are happy to share with the Zambian people how we are transforming this organization for the better,” Mr Mupeta said.

