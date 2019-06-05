Record five -time champions Zesco United have been handed an Ndola derby date in the 2019 ABSA Cup semifinals.

Zesco will face their ambitious dressing room neighbours Buildcon on June 15 in the first semifinal at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

It will be the first time the Ndola clubs, who share Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, will be meeting in the competition.

The second semifinal will see Zanaco taking on Green Eagles in what will also be their first tournament meeting.

Team of the moment Eagles will be seeking their first final appearance heading into their fourth ABSA Cup campaign.

Zanaco are in the hunt for surprisingly only their second title despite holding the impressive record as the only team to play in each ABSA Cup (Previously Barclays Cup) since its inception in 2007.

