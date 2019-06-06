Fujian Haian Rubber Company Limited, a tyre manufacturing firm from China has established its base in Zambia to market its products and services in Africa, a company official said on Wednesday.

The company supplies its products to the mining industry in Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Africa and Senegal.

Eric Lin, company director for the Africa market, said the opening of a head office in Zambia aimed to cover the wider African market.

“We have established our head office in Zambia, we supply our products to the mining firms, in Copperbelt, Solwezi, Kansanshi here in Zambia, we also have a market in DRC, South Africa and Senegal, we hope to expand our market using Zambia as our base,” he said.

Lin said in an interview that the company manufactures products for the mining sector and Zambia was chosen because mining was a huge sector in the southern African nation.

Zambia, he said, was a stable country that offers opportunities for foreign direct investment. Lin added China and Africa are enjoying cooperation in various economic partnerships to foster development.

