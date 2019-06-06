CHISHIMBA Kambwili’s company was paid US $566,579.75 by a Chinese company in a transaction over which he has been charged with abuse of authority of office, forgery, uttering a false document, obtaining pecuniary advantage, and possession of huge amounts of money suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Kambwili has been jointly charged with two Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) officers for presenting a fake tax clearance certificate to secure contracts.

A court hearing the case in Lusaka yesterday heard that Chishimba Kambwili’s Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited (METSL) received US$566,579.75 from China Henan International in about six installments.

Testifying as a fifth prosecution witness yesterday, Atlas Mara Bank Luanshya branch manager Nalishebo Chibatabata told Principal Resident Magistrate Mwaka Mikalile that the US$566,579.75 was sent to METSL’s account held at the bank and that Kambwili and his wife Carol Chishimba were authorised signatories for the account.

Ms. Chibatabata was testifying in the case Kambwili is jointly charged with his son Mwamba, two ZRA officers Mulenga Kapilima and Brano Musonda Lukwesa; and METSL.

They are charged for 39 counts of abuse of authority of office, forgery, uttering a false document, obtaining pecuniary advantage, and possession of huge amounts of money suspected to be proceeds of crime on several occasions.

Kapilima and Lukwesa from ZRA are accused of making the false ZRA tax clearance certificate purporting to show that METSL was tax compliant when in fact not.

During continued trial yesterday, Ms. Chibatabata said on August 28, 2014, there was an incoming transfer of US$25,568.85 deposited into the METSL’s dollar current account number 03144170201 from China Henan International.

She said on September 23, 2014, there was another incoming transfer of US$42,367.24 into the same account by order of China Henan International while on October 23, 2014, there was another transfer of US$148,484.49 in favour of METSL.

She said on October 27, 2014, US$148,500 was transferred from the same account to Standard Chartered Bank in favour of Kambwili’s wife.

Ms. Chibatabata added that on December 12, 2014 there was another incoming transfer of US$209,779.39 in favour of METSL and that seven days later, there was another incoming transfer of US$119,730 from China Henan International.

She said on January 9, 2015, China Henan International further transferred US$20,649.78 to METSL’s account.

Earlier, Zesco Limited senior manager for procurement and stores Brian Chongo Kambole testified that his company paid METSL for the contract involving construction of settlement houses for the 14.8 megawatts Lunzua hydropower generation project.

