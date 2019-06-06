The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has said that it will not shield any member found involved in financial crimes highlighted in the latest report of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa said that the Association has secured an appointment with the FIC to get more details concerning lawyers’ involvement in alleged financial crimes.

Mr. Mwitwa said that LAZ will be seeking more details and circumstances about lawyers that have been linked to the FIC report that has revealed alarming illicit financial deals.

Mr. Mwitwa said that LAZ will welcome initiatives by law enforcement agencies to find cause to prosecute lawyers and others found wanting, adding that the law body is keen to act against any possible misconduct by its members.

Mr. Mwitwa told ZNBC news in Lusaka yesterday that the Association has a robust practitioners committee that ensures lawyers adhere to standards of practice.

Mr. Mwitwa said the Association will further hold constant engagement with FIC to ensure LAZ members are sensitized on their obligations under the FIC Act.

Some law firms have been cited among conduits being used to perpetuate alleged financial crimes in the country. According to the report, the Centre analysed cases related to nine (9) law firms amounting to ZMW 365 Million.

The report further said identified law firms assisted suspected criminals to mask the source of funds and aided its reinvestment or movement to foreign jurisdictions.

Most cases involved illegally obtained funds transferred to law firms who then facilitated the acquisition of property such as land and motor vehicles on behalf of the launderers.

[Read 160 times, 160 reads today]