Outspoken Movement for Multiparty Democracy MMD Youth Prince Ndoyi has come to the defence of Zambia Revenue Authority ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda contrary to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s position that the Commissioner General should be instantly dismissed for engaging in illegal dealings with PF officials.

Commenting on the leaked phone conversation were a PF cadre was asking for favors from ZRA Commissioner General, Ndoyi said PF cadres have developed a sense of entitlement with impunity as they are now expecting favors from government agencies as if they are first class citizens.

Contrary to UPND’s position the youths have instead called upon the Patriotic Front leadership to instead protect government officials from their cadres who have been pressuring senior government officials for favors as witnessed in this latest leaked audio.

He noted that Kingsley Chanda and many others whom the public don’t know about should be protected by the PF leadership further calling on PF Secretary General Davies Mwila to emulate former party CEO Wynter Kabimba who cautioned Chishimba Kambwili against using the name of the party to solicit for funds from State institutions when he served as PF National youth chairperson.

“There is indeed a growing ugly trend where party cadres have developed a sense of entitlement with impunity as if they themselves have become first class citizens against the ordinary Zambians. They want to be given priority at anything before any other Citizen which is unfortunate.

“The saga of the ZRA commissioner is one that just highlights the many who have fallen victim at the mercy of party cadres. Everyday we hear of incidences where police officers, council workers etc are victimised by party cadres and this must be stopped.

“It seems efforts to abet the situation by ministers and senior government officials to protect citizens against abuse and unfair treatment in the competition for opportunities to promote equal opportunities seem to fall on deaf ears, cadres are not ready to listen. We need sanity. Kingsley Chanda is one among many officials that cadres have been attempting to abuse for favors,” he said.

Ndoyi explained that the behavior of Nyela and many others was due to the lack of empowerment for party cadres who in turn resolve to use the party as a tool for threatening appointed officials when dealing with government agencies.

And Ndoyi said the ZRA Commissioner General should be commended for his diplomacy when refusing to engage in illegalities.

He said the Commissioner General clearly told Nyela that the culprit should go through due process of the law.

“On the issue of the ZRA CG Kingsley Chanda saga, if we follow a logical path and in doing so observe the logical path of the conversation. It is easy to conclude that Kingsley Chanda tried in all uncertain terms to be diplomatic about his refusal.

“Kingsley Chanda spoke like a friendly police officer who knowing your crime makes you feel comfortable enough to walk yourself to the police station. Any sane person knows that when one asks for a favor from someone in a position of power to do it, and that person asks you to follow procedure, that’s usually and in most circumstances a polite refusal.

“ZRA CG did not want to disagree openly with the person requesting for a favour. But instead, he diplomatically declined. He, in fact, proposed to the caller that the due disciplinary procedure be allowed to take its course,” he said.

Meanwhile Ndoyi advised politicians to stop the “pull him down” syndrome as it was bad for the development of the country.

He said some politicians have decided to misconstrue what was discussed just to gain some political mileage with malicious statements and demands against an individual who has worked well for the country.

“And the on the political issue, where others are suggesting he said he is a PF cadre. In Zambia today everyone has been forced to wear a political jacket to survive. Can you imagine the backlash that would have ensued had Kingsley Chanda refused anything to do with PF and claimed to be a professional who would not consider who was PF or not? Who in any government position today will trash PF in a conversation with a cadre, not even a police or intelligence officer. It’s a question of loyalty!

“Under the circumstances, we can only but applaud Mr. Kingsley Chanda for turning down Nyela’s manoeuvres. We say so in recognising the difficult circumstances under which parastatal/quazi-government Chief Executives are operating with such crooked cadres winching like vultures for any slight slumber. It can only be hoped the ZRA Chief will stand his ground through and through in his efforts to professionally collect the so much needed revenue for the nation, after surviving such a devilish witch-hunt.”

On Chanda Nyela, Ndoyi said it is his likes who are destroying the good fortunes of the party by putting it’s name in disrepute.

“Chanda Nyela and others of his kind are the kind of people that are puppeteering the leadership from behind the scenes. Destroying the good fortunes of their party. Destroying the good will from the Zambian people.

“Frustrating hard working citizens who should be allowed to explore their skills and talent thereby contributing to the development of our country devoid of politics. Unfortunately we want to frustrate everyone by simply entangling them in tribal and political fights. Deeply fighting good performers because they don’t bend to our demands,” he said.

It is barely a week when Patriotic Front SG Davies Mwila fired shots at two infamous PF youths Munir Zulu and Chanoda Ngwira over the use of social media at a press briefing that suspended KBF and Julius Komaki for gross indiscipline. It is yet to be seen what the PF will do concerning youths who are involved asking for favors from senior government officials.

