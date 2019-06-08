Zambia today ended their seven year wait for COSAFA Cup glory when they beat Botswana 1-0 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
It wasn’t a convincing performance by Aggrey Chiyangi’s men but the means justified the end when Green Eagles striker Tapson Kaseba redeemed himself after questions were asked about his favoured selection in Zambia’s starting XI in all three games before braking his drought with the winning goal.
The winning goal came in the 78th minute when Kaseba turned in midfielder Benson Sakala’s header to break the deadlock to avoid the prospect of another Zambian match at COSAFA heading for a third successive penalty shootout decider.
Kaseba could have added a second goal two minutes later but his effort came off the beam.
Prior to the goal, Botswana dominated, especially in the first half, when Thero Setsile had two great attempts.
Setsile’s first chance came on the 27th minute but it was parried by Zambia goalkeeper Sebastian Mwenge while his 37th minute shot rolled across the face of Chipolopolo’s goal.
Mwenge made another great save in the 68th minute to stop Segolame Boy’s rocketing free-kick a meter outside the box, in line with the penalty spot.
Meanwhile, Zambia are now clear second on the senior COSAFA Cup honours list with five wins, one behind record champions Zimbabwe.
Well done boys!! Thank you and God bless.
Kamanga has started bringing the silver were, starting with the one Kalu failed in his admin period.
Kodi is that what you want to say ba LT?
It wasn’t a convincing performance by Aggrey Chiyangi’s men but the means justified the end? Really??
Ala tweende webo … let’s roll. It was sad to see Nigeria (Super Falcons) struggle with a Diramba style ref from Australia as they lost 3-0 to Norway.
On the other hand it was sad seeing Bayana Bayana (RSA) lose a game they were winning to Spain 3-1. The only consolation was the opening European based Africa United (France) managed to show South Korean girls how the game is played by beating them 3-0.
However, Germany showed who’s boss even if all they did was a 1-nil victory.
Can’t wait for my girls from the good ole USA do their thing on Tuesday to show the world what greatness really is.
In the meantime, congratulations Chipolopolo!!
Epo mpelele,
BRM
@B R Mumba, first stop posting results in this blog because you are spoiling some of us who haven’t watched the games yet and are playing catch up watching.
2nd you are an embarrassment to yourself. An old man who still thinks just because someone is black, then they are their relatives. That is ‘bu fontini’ of the worst order. FYI a lot of those people have likely never stepped foot in Africa before and if war broke between an France and an African country, they and their children would fight for for France so what’s your point? Is this how you comfort yourself from corrupt and mediocre leadership by reveling in the success of other countries?
Kamanga wrote that article, so negative. How do you get mad that your team won??
That team and coach need glorified, to put a brief smile on miserable faces caused by PF. Be happy for once.
All is well that ends well. Well done boys! God bless Zambia!
Missing Emmanuel Mwamba in South Africa. He could have organised a party for the players in South Africa.
Unfortunately your PF don’t like anyone to win anything. PF Minister of Sports, if there is any, may not even know what COSAFA is.
@ Anyoko
See the results.
1. Don’t make false speculation
2. Don’t underrate Zambia.
3. Give credit where it is due.
Ba LT, you are not reporting on Sr Chief B. Nalunamba?
Go to Watchdog
Back in the day ba Botswana bali makula fye. We used to beat them by a huge margin.
Yes in those days Zed used to qualify to CAN yearly BUT nowadays NO underdogs.
Like I said, it’s putting the ball in the net that counts. Ask José Mo.
Let me here someone say no those are Kalusha’s boys…
You are excited about Charcoalsafa cup!! Kwena bucushi ubu!
@ Br Mumba … By the way the France game ended 4-0, not 3-0. Please desist from the ‘Africa United’ narrative just because 5 or 6 players are black. The world is global – even before colonialism, historically many a nation have had inhabitants that are not the original or indigenous. Don’t play into the hands of ignorant right wing nationalists who demand and preach the non-existent and irrational ‘purity’.
Great men like Alexander Dumas had African origins
Congrats to the Chipolopolo! But indeed times have changed, when we were growing up in the 80’s and 90’s you would not put Botswana, Malawi, etc. in the same sentence with Zambia when discussing football. We used to sweep the entire southern Africa and only struggled with north and west African powerhouses. In fact we used to field our ‘B’ reserve team, mainly made up of local young players, and we would still beat these teams.
Things have gone completely wrong for us to be in this situation. While others are improving and matching forward, we seem to be matching backwards in very long strides. What a shame!
BRING BACK THIS BOYS SISTER CHRISTINE KASEBA, EVERYONE KNEW THAT ZAMBIA WOULD WIN AGAINST ZEBRAZ BASWANA DONT CARE ABOUT FOOTBALL COS.THEY ARE VERY RICH COMPARED TO ZAMBIANS WHO PLAY TO WIN KA MONEY FOR SURVIVAL ATASE
What is the prize money dear reporter?
I think Lusaka times you have learnt a candid lesson with your sordid reporting, Ale twende mune!!!!!!
Well done boys, now let beat that Zimbabwe record