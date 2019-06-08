Zambia today ended their seven year wait for COSAFA Cup glory when they beat Botswana 1-0 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

It wasn’t a convincing performance by Aggrey Chiyangi’s men but the means justified the end when Green Eagles striker Tapson Kaseba redeemed himself after questions were asked about his favoured selection in Zambia’s starting XI in all three games before braking his drought with the winning goal.

The winning goal came in the 78th minute when Kaseba turned in midfielder Benson Sakala’s header to break the deadlock to avoid the prospect of another Zambian match at COSAFA heading for a third successive penalty shootout decider.

Kaseba could have added a second goal two minutes later but his effort came off the beam.

Prior to the goal, Botswana dominated, especially in the first half, when Thero Setsile had two great attempts.

Setsile’s first chance came on the 27th minute but it was parried by Zambia goalkeeper Sebastian Mwenge while his 37th minute shot rolled across the face of Chipolopolo’s goal.

Mwenge made another great save in the 68th minute to stop Segolame Boy’s rocketing free-kick a meter outside the box, in line with the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Zambia are now clear second on the senior COSAFA Cup honours list with five wins, one behind record champions Zimbabwe.

