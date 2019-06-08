Zambia’s Ambassador to South Korea Wylbur Simuusa has been awarded the “2019 Best Ambassador Award” by the NDN News and Seoul City Magazine in recognition for his outstanding efforts and contributions in promoting relations between Zambia and Korea.

The award ceremony took place on 28th May, 2019 at the National Assembly.

The Best Ambassador Award is one of the categories of awards entitled “Korea First, World Best Awards” held annually since 2009 organised by the NDN News in collaboration with Seoul City Magazine and the Korea Culture Ambassador Friendship Association.

“Korea first, World Best Awards” is an award given through rigorous selection process by an independent team, whose assessment is based on various criteria that include contributions of public officials, organization leaders and companies in South Korea’s development and the promotion of South Korea’s relations with friendly countries.

“In terms of Korea’s diplomacy diversification policy which wants to expand its diplomacy horizon to Africa and to strengthen mutual Korea-Africa partnership even more, Your Excellency has been an exemplary envoy among the African Diplomatic Corps. who seeks cooperation ways regarding Saemaeul Movement international development, economic cooperation and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, to name just a few areas.”

In accepting his award, Ambassador Simuusa said that he was honored to receive the award and recognized the members of staff at the Embassy of Zambia in Seoul for their hard work.

He said that he was “impressed at the accurate capture of the efforts highlighted in the Award.”

“The conferring of the Award goes to show that the strategy and efforts towards raising awareness, improving relations, to name a few, are yielding fruit and are paying off. I wish to acknowledge that without your commitment, dedication to duty and efforts, this Award would not have been possible. Please keep it up and let us continue to score and shine as a team.

