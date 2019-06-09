Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe has advised the opposition to stop peddling falsehoods that can mislead the Nation

Reacting to comments by made by National Democratic Congress (NDC) party leader Chishimba Kambwili, Mr. Mbewe said that it was irresponsible for opposition leaders to twist any statement issued by President Edgar Lungu.

Mr Mbewe said that the Patriotic Front will not allow the opposition leaders to continue peddling falsehoods in the media in order to gain political mileage.

Mr. Mbewe said that President Lungu was just advising the Financial Intelligence Centre to stop misleading the country because of the Speculative and raw data they released.

Mr. Mbewe said that the PF has for a long time been challenging the opposition to provide evidence of how the Government and President is corrupt, but they have failed.

After attending a court session, NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili said that he will jail President Lungu once he forms Government in 2021 and asked President Lungu to immediately step down as Head of State on account of incompetence.

Mr. Kambwili said that Mr Lungu was a shameless corrupt leader who was shielding fellow corrupt Government officials and that it was inconceivable that the Head of State has deliberately elected to rubbish the latest FIC report.

Mr. Kambwili wondered why president Lungu was shielding corrupt elements and questioned why Mr. Lungu did not respect the FIC.

Mr. Kambwili said that the President was scared to comment on the FIC report because, the Republican President himself is corrupt, and wondered why President Lungu could not respect governance institutions.

The NDC leader accused President Lungu of governing the country like the extension of his bedroom.

Mr. Kambwili said that he will pursue all criminal elements cited in the FIC report once the NDC forms Government.

[Read 1,790 times, 1,790 reads today]