Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe has advised the opposition to stop peddling falsehoods that can mislead the Nation
Reacting to comments by made by National Democratic Congress (NDC) party leader Chishimba Kambwili, Mr. Mbewe said that it was irresponsible for opposition leaders to twist any statement issued by President Edgar Lungu.
Mr Mbewe said that the Patriotic Front will not allow the opposition leaders to continue peddling falsehoods in the media in order to gain political mileage.
Mr. Mbewe said that President Lungu was just advising the Financial Intelligence Centre to stop misleading the country because of the Speculative and raw data they released.
Mr. Mbewe said that the PF has for a long time been challenging the opposition to provide evidence of how the Government and President is corrupt, but they have failed.
After attending a court session, NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili said that he will jail President Lungu once he forms Government in 2021 and asked President Lungu to immediately step down as Head of State on account of incompetence.
Mr. Kambwili said that Mr Lungu was a shameless corrupt leader who was shielding fellow corrupt Government officials and that it was inconceivable that the Head of State has deliberately elected to rubbish the latest FIC report.
Mr. Kambwili wondered why president Lungu was shielding corrupt elements and questioned why Mr. Lungu did not respect the FIC.
Mr. Kambwili said that the President was scared to comment on the FIC report because, the Republican President himself is corrupt, and wondered why President Lungu could not respect governance institutions.
The NDC leader accused President Lungu of governing the country like the extension of his bedroom.
Mr. Kambwili said that he will pursue all criminal elements cited in the FIC report once the NDC forms Government.
Chishimba Kambwili is corrupt how did he obtain the plots on Mufurila road, how did he obtain his PHD……………………………………..
At the time of plunder, he was member f PF/CC
My fellow Zambians, the time is now right to engage INTERPOL through maybe the British High Commission in Zambia. There is enough evidence for alleged crimes in the FIC report(s). In addition, all mentioned individuals in these reports must be banned from international travels with immediate effect and all diplomatic passports cancelled. All suspected foreign accounts should immediately frozen. But just in case they make any foreign trips, they should be arrested by Interpol in those countries.
Enough is enough.
God bless Zambia.
Yes he is but that’s not important for now let’s start nabbing these current shameless ministers who re living extravagant lifestyle to pave way for young ones to also ve ministerial jobs
Issuing useless warnings instead of telling their leader to host press conferences at State house instead of issuing half baked statements on airport tarmacs around the country.
“I know that what is happening at the FIC is gossip, it is not helping us, it is not helping the Republic, and it is not helping all those well-meaning people who are stakeholders. If I go and say ‘Umu mumunzi mwafa munthu; so ba mupaya ni baja, sini baziba sininga ulule. (If I just say in this village there is a murder and I know the murderer but I can’t mention the name) it is not helping us. I can’t go public and say this Politically Exposed Person did this and then I leave it to people to construct it. What we are seeing is fuelling gossip,” said President Lungu.
“So the law has to be revisited so that the FIC- if they see anything wrong, they tell the police because it just says ‘PEP’ Politically Exposed Person did this. Now we can’t afford having ‘Kachepa’ because that is a…
Now we can’t afford having ‘Kachepa’ because that is a Kachepa for me. Kachepa is a gossiper. What I know is that the law says FIC will render their report to the Minister; the Minister will table it before parliament. …not Edgar Lungu is doing this and this and this… Namikanilani (I have refused)”…I refuse to be part of this! ‘Mfwiti mfwiti mfwiti’ kuti? (A witch, a witch, a witch…where?)”
How can any normal honest Zambian defend such utterances? No wonder Amos jumped as you can not defend a drunkard 9-5 everyday
There we go again. Now Amos chanda has become an angel. Only yesterday he called all sorts of insults by this maron. I anticipate ECL will be glorified should he step aside in 2021. These fulls have no morals at all
If Lungu came down hard on corruption and fired corrupt Ministers he would get the backing of many people even opposition supporters and this would ensure a definite win in 2021. But it is Lungu’s arrogance and shielding of corrupt elements in his government will be his downfall. MMD was voted out of power for the same reason of corrupt Ministers, sadly Lungus advisors are not advising him well.
They never learn
I hear CK ( mr verbal diarrhea or twuba twuba) has 39 corruption cases in court of law..?
Democracy is good, thieves can publicly accuse fellow thieves with impunity….
Mfwiti mfwiti mfwiti, Mbewe! Amos said it and he asked you people to search your inner self. Amos was president in making who are we to disagree?
I wonder who LAZY LUNGU will choose to hide behind I doubt a sober minded woman would work with those komboni drunkards…now even his smiling assistant Freedom is in hospital after accident. LAZY as usual can’t bring himself to host a press conference.
Central Commetee?
Under which law they are allowed to threaten?
Has the freedom of expression been abolished?
Instead, take action to prosecute your members for destroying economy thru grand theft, plunder and institutionalized corruption.
So he thinks he can be President overtaking those who have fought battles of politics, insulting Easterners, and ELC can give power to him, a lot think that they will jail Edgar Lungu.
CK, why not tell us about the court case?
How did did it GO?
Meanwhile, TWO innocent boys boys who fraudulently cleared your company were fired from ZRA.
They are NOW languishing at home without a job.
They are surviving from the loot.
Disaster!
Kammbwil , hh tembo mambo and others are great as far as checks and balance are concerned. Only thieves are scared. Ck mwandi bebe be pompwr! Those who are writing against you are the beneficiaries of the stolen wealth.