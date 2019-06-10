Government has said that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is jeopardising cases that are under investigation by publishing half-baked intelligence data.

Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said that some of the cases cited are already before the courts and under investigation.

Ms Siliya said that it is dangerous to alarm the nation with alleged report of criminality without providing any details and evidence, and that, instead of rumour mongering, FIC should give the information to other government wings for further processing.

Ms Siliya said that the institution is very important, but its work will be diluted if it is politicized.

Ms. Siliya, who is also Minister of Information, said that was professionally wrong to allege criminality before you hear from those that have been accused, adding that FIC does not have the mandate to find anyone guilty as that is the duty of the courts.

Meanwhile, Governance Expert Maurice Malambo has said that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)’s criteria to release information to the public before the conclusion of investigations on perceived financial crimes is tarnishing Zambia’s image internationally.

Mr. Malambo observed that the situation is creating a wrong perception that the corruption levels in Zambia are high which is also eroding investor confidence, and that the situation is jeopardizing investigations.

Mr. Malambo was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

He also called on the FIC to start channeling information on perceived financial crimes to the investigative wings instead of releasing it to the public.

Mr. Malambo echoed sentiments to amend the FIC Act to restrict the institution from releasing information to the public before the conclusion of investigations.

