Government has said that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) is jeopardising cases that are under investigation by publishing half-baked intelligence data.
Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said that some of the cases cited are already before the courts and under investigation.
Ms Siliya said that it is dangerous to alarm the nation with alleged report of criminality without providing any details and evidence, and that, instead of rumour mongering, FIC should give the information to other government wings for further processing.
Ms Siliya said that the institution is very important, but its work will be diluted if it is politicized.
Ms. Siliya, who is also Minister of Information, said that was professionally wrong to allege criminality before you hear from those that have been accused, adding that FIC does not have the mandate to find anyone guilty as that is the duty of the courts.
Meanwhile, Governance Expert Maurice Malambo has said that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)’s criteria to release information to the public before the conclusion of investigations on perceived financial crimes is tarnishing Zambia’s image internationally.
Mr. Malambo observed that the situation is creating a wrong perception that the corruption levels in Zambia are high which is also eroding investor confidence, and that the situation is jeopardizing investigations.
Mr. Malambo was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.
He also called on the FIC to start channeling information on perceived financial crimes to the investigative wings instead of releasing it to the public.
Mr. Malambo echoed sentiments to amend the FIC Act to restrict the institution from releasing information to the public before the conclusion of investigations.
So this is an admission by Dora that some of the cases are before the courts so it’s not speculation if the cases reported are under investigation. I think Zambians deserve to know the truth even if you hide it, The truck will come out. The burden of proof is on you because you have to exculpate yourselves instead of these half baked denials of yours.
I dont blame pf, and its low life cadres and thugs in the name of leaders, Zambians are dull there are so good to believe nothing, so even the fic reports nothing will be done………. Poor things
Cases that are yet to result in any prosecution.
I think she lost it here
1. If FIC didmtbtell us sbout this we would have never known. The reason why people in PF are up in arms is not because they are interested in how cases under investigation will fare. Its because they are the cases being mentioned. Mr. Lungu uses investigative wings to fix petcieved enemies, not to uphold the rule of law.
2. Mr. Malambo, if a person steals and people call him out for it, is it the people or himself tarnishing the image? Zambia’s image is not tarnished by reporting misdeeds. its the misdeeds that tarnish zambia, and indeed africas image. its sad that we haveba culture that wants to hide evil deeds in the name of not tarnishing thebcountry’s image. You dont realise that covering up evil is what tarnishing the country’s image
Nothing in the FIC report was politised. FIC report is not turning Zambia’s image abroad, it’s the corruption, thieving and the condemnation of the whistle brower institution like FIC by those who have Government power like the president and ministers. Instead of being in the forefront to fight crimes, they are busy showing the side of the bread where their butter is. Why don’t these people mind to be thought of being on the side of thieves. Why do they strongly speak like representatives of thieves and not us Zambians. Or are these people the same ones mentioned in the FIC report? God Almighty, please help Zambia get proper leaders.
Hi Dora, long time gelo iwe. Sorry, now I found better ones, abena Mary at FIC na Alita ku DEC. Directors with values.
Why is lungu the only leader against FIC , amongest other countries with similar revelations ?
Could it be to do with the fact that he is the only leader who does not deny that he is a corrupt thief?
Here are some reports , they are similar to Zambia’s
Copy and paist
Zambia
.fic.gov.zm/component/attachments/download/64
United Kingdom
/nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/who-we-are/publications/256-2018-sars-annual-report/file
Canada
.fintrac-canafe.gc.ca/publications/ar/2018/ar2018-eng.pdf
Ghana
/fic.gov.gh/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/2016-Annual-Report-FIC.pdf
South Africa
.fic.gov.za/Documents/SCAMS%20&%20TYPOLOGIES%20-%20Public%20Awareness%20DEC%202018.pdf
It would be very interesting if all GRZ officials were made to publish personal bank account balances in order to convince Zambians bat they are living within their means starting with Siliya.
God bless Zambia.
Leave FIC alone, it has done an excellent job to expose corruption
Now let the insults from UPND cadres will.
Ba Dora please, which cases are under investigations kashi? Please do not f.ool us. Just accept it that the FIC report is getting under skins.
FIC is mandated by law, so when you say it is sending half baked, this is contradicting.
Half-baked is better than half-naked we see among PF.
FIC did not name any names so how can they interfere ?
Besides they know all the names it will be tough to hide .
I5ts up to Zambians 2021…
So, Dora Slitty is saying she’s smarter than the Attorney General, who released the FIC Report in the first place?
Well, after surviving the airport radar theft she may also just be fighting to save her own skin – again. Ati nafuti nafuti!
After costing RB the 2011 elections, Dora is back with her half truths to cost Chagwa the 2021 elections! As a concerned member of PF, I think the President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu should be very careful with people like Dora Siliya!
Mr Chagwa was also not in order to attack FIC in public when his Attorney General gave the go ahead to publish the public version of the FIC report as required by the Law! This is why the president should stop giving press briefings at Airport tarmacs especially after being Jetlagged! Most people are not aware that FIC produces two types of reports – One is detailed with names of all people and Law firms involved which is given to the President and the Law enforcement wings. The second one is a trends report for Public consumption where code names are used to…
u stl have faith in ur president being careful my foot he is not a leader to be proud of he has no ioata of leadership in him never at any one time has he shown that he can fight corruption becoz he is corrupt
The second one is a trends report for Public consumption where code names are used to avoid jeopardizing investigations! So the President and his ministers attacking FIC are being hypocritical and disingenuous when they say there are no names! Most people attacking FIC have corrupt minds and are doing so deliberately to protect their livelihood either as beneficiaries of proceeds of crime or to avoid jail as perpetrators of such economic crimes! The president should listen more to those who are criticizing him than his yes bwanas or he risks repeating history in 2021!
FIC is being Democratically transparent. No sweeping dirty under the carpet.
Why is it that only in Zambia the FIC release will be diluted ?
In all other countries, their equivalents of FIC release reports in the same format , but only in Zambia does the leader go against the release , why ??
All those PF thieves feeling victimised by FIC report , all other countries publish similar reports ……but only lungu feels guilt , none of the other leaders feel victimised
ACC,DEC and ZP are useless institutions that dance to politicians! They are investigating nothing! You are worried that your criminal activities will be exposed by FIC report. This is like a monkey complaining that there’s security at the banana plantation. You are all going in 2021,shameless thieves!
“Imbila yamushi tabayasukila”(You don’t answer to a public announcement as if it has been directed at you). “Akanwa kamilandu kalaisosela”( Someone who has committed crime will report themselves) . The best government and its its officials should do is to keep quiet and concentrate on working. If they keep appearing in various medias attacking FIC even people who never bothered about this will know that theres something government and DEC officials are trying to hide from Zambians.
What investigations do we need? The FIC report itself is a result of investigations.They don’t just wake up and say so and so stole so much money
The bottom line here is that those transactions HAPPENED. We do not know who did it or whether they are guilty or innocent. We know those things HAPPENED. Hide the transactions if you like, then we will grow our own sources as we always do. This is the 21st Century you Muppets!!!
The crooks are up in arms because their crimes are being exposed to the world. They are attacking their own government agency, and she’s contradicting herself while doing so. In one breath she is admitting the cases are before the courts of law, but in another she’s undermining the agency by saying they release ‘half baked truth’… which is which. I’m not afraid of the FIC report and think it is great ao why are they so very afraid if they are innocent? FIC have done their investigations, and they have not publicly named anyone or prosecuted anyone so why the outcry?
When did the Zambia police, DEC or ACC ever successfully prosecute any serving govt official for corruption, money laundering and misappropriation? The is zero, so why should we have any confidence in them?
And this Malambo turncoat, what is damaging the image of the country is the rampant corruption exposed in the FIC report. You can’t hide the truth just because you want to keep it in the dark.
I was watching Chernobyl miniseries and there was this powerful statement from one of the lead characters: “Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth. Sooner or later, that debt is paid.”.
(I highly recommend Chernobyl by the way to see what catastrophe awaits Zambia and it’s so called nuclear program).
FIC BEING ATTACKED BY PEOPLE WHO ARE HIDING SOMETHING. IT IS A DISGRACE THAT ANYONE WHO REPORTS ON THEFT BY PUBLIC INSTITUTIONS IS HOUNDED AND THEN FIRED. WE AS CITIZENS NEED TO STICK TOGETHER AND STAND UP AGAINST CORRUPTION
Who are many the people we elected or the electorate. So why are the majority failing to take initiative to make the thieving culplits accountable for their action. If the government is useless throw it out through legal means prescribed in our constitution or is it that people are ignorant about their own constitution or even rights or is it that poverty has reduced us to levels where we fail to act against people in power who keep making the majority even more poorer. Bogus fire truck deal, bogus ambulance deal, bogus road constriction deals when do we say enough and put an end to this by being patriotic. Keep silent at own peril.
What she is saying would have been true under a different government before i tell you why let me salute the FIC director she is a true patriot she made a selfless decision am sure knowing very well the trouble she would get in. Now I hope citizens of this great nation realise Zambia is under state capture and how give a few a examples currently we have constitutional judges that are under qualified according to the constitution, a certain political leader was deported in Zambia when the was a court injunction against his deportation , in a bid to look righteous & hardworking our very own president constantly exposes this state capture when he had to issue a statement for the police to react against people PF and our president have interest in now I can right a thousand pages book about…
I think even the member of the PF have forgoten what it means to be patriotic any more. All they are being patriotic to is corruption, resource plundering and causing people unbearable misery and suffering. Being patriotic means having or expressing devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country. The PF has forgoten about their core reason for being and have become even worse than the people they condemned and overthrew in government. Next time in elections make reasonable choices otherwise shut up and keep suffering as always due to the poor decisions we make. As grownups why dont you use your God given wisdom to judge. You have given edgar enough time and he has rewarded you with gross failure. Great leadership is not about how long you serve but how well you serve in that given…
a thousand pages about signs most of you have been ignoring but in any case the FIC director had to options give the report to the president first let him edit out his people or realise it to people so they can put pressure on this government otherwise how could she trust a man that thinks those fire trucks cost a $1 million each yaba he was calling for evidence when the trucks were the evidence themselves; she made the right call and I can assure government if the try to touch her people will react very badly
We still want to know how we spent $42,000,000.00 on 42 ancient trucks. Is it also under investigation?
The Zambian citizens should know that the thieves are fighting back. It won’t be an easy fight. Remember the thieves are the ones with power.
PF has hired this Mr Malambo to defend the indefensible. Doesn’t this Mr Malambo know that there are high levels of corruption in this PF regime. This is the dunana reverse PF meant. Dora also must understand that normal people know what is going on this criminal PF regime and cannot be cheated by her. You can lie to fellow PF carders who are naive but not the rest of the people. For your own info the international community know the rot going on in this PF regime of thieves.
She is right.
We never heard anything about Kambwili’s craft until after 5yrs,
after all the investigations have been done, concluded and taken to court..
I am sure the TWO fellows at ZRA were dismissed years ago.
But investigations were still on going.
Dora sonta epo wabomba! What did you bring to the country during your ambassadorship ku Egypt? What is your track record in cabinet? Scandal after scandal. Couldn’t wait to get your hands on taxpayer kwacha ka? Tikuziba iwe, no one trusts you in Zambia. People like you Dora have tarnished kateka’s image, he is a good man but mwabamweneshamo ba mudala nabu kuluku. Uzagona mundende, lolela!