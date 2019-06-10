Zambia’s second friendly on their three-match away tour against Gambia in Morocco has been canceled.

The match was scheduled for June 12 in Marrakech but has been cancelled due to operational reasons.

“Zambia will not play Gambia as earlier planned because the West African side will face Nigeria on Wednesday,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“But, I can confirm that as a replacement, Zambia will face Cote d’Ivoire on June 19, in Abu Dhabi.”

Zambia has already played one match against Cameroon on June 9 in Madrid where they lost 2-1.

Beston Chambeshi’s side will face hosts Morocco on June 16 in Marrakech before heading to United Arab Emirates for their final friendly against Cote d’Ivoire.



WEEKEND SCORECARD

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

09/06/2019

Madrid,Spain

Miniestadio Cerro del Espino

Cameroon 2(George Ntep 3′,Joel Tagueu 71′)-Zambia 1(Mwape Musonda 77′)

2019 COSAFA CUP FINAL

08/06/2019

Durban,South Africa

Moses Mabhida Stadium

Zambia 1(Tapson Kaseba 78′)-Botswana 0



2019 INTERNATIONAL SCORERS CHART

09/06/2014

Senior

Augustine Mulenga(Orlando Pirates,South Africa):2

Tapson Kaseba(Green Eagles):1

Mwape Musonda(Black Leopards,South Africa):1

Austin Muwowo(Forest Rangers):1

Emmanuel Chabula(Nkwazi):1

Lazarus Kambole(Zesco United):1

Donashano Malama (Chippa United,South Africa):1

