Zambia’s second friendly on their three-match away tour against Gambia in Morocco has been canceled.
The match was scheduled for June 12 in Marrakech but has been cancelled due to operational reasons.
“Zambia will not play Gambia as earlier planned because the West African side will face Nigeria on Wednesday,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said.
“But, I can confirm that as a replacement, Zambia will face Cote d’Ivoire on June 19, in Abu Dhabi.”
Zambia has already played one match against Cameroon on June 9 in Madrid where they lost 2-1.
Beston Chambeshi’s side will face hosts Morocco on June 16 in Marrakech before heading to United Arab Emirates for their final friendly against Cote d’Ivoire.
WEEKEND SCORECARD
INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY
09/06/2019
Madrid,Spain
Miniestadio Cerro del Espino
Cameroon 2(George Ntep 3′,Joel Tagueu 71′)-Zambia 1(Mwape Musonda 77′)
2019 COSAFA CUP FINAL
08/06/2019
Durban,South Africa
Moses Mabhida Stadium
Zambia 1(Tapson Kaseba 78′)-Botswana 0
2019 INTERNATIONAL SCORERS CHART
09/06/2014
Senior
Augustine Mulenga(Orlando Pirates,South Africa):2
Tapson Kaseba(Green Eagles):1
Mwape Musonda(Black Leopards,South Africa):1
Austin Muwowo(Forest Rangers):1
Emmanuel Chabula(Nkwazi):1
Lazarus Kambole(Zesco United):1
Donashano Malama (Chippa United,South Africa):1
Well, the replacement is not bad. In fact, I would rather have Zambia play Ivory Coast than Gambia if Zambia really wants to get more out these friendly games. Cameroon, Morocco, Ivory Coast, that’s not a bad assessment tour.