National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili has alleged that Zambian diplomats have gone for three months without pay.

Mr. Kambwili says the treasury is in red, hence the failure by Government to pay diplomats.

He said it makes no logic to maintain a bloated diplomatic service when the country has no money to carter for officers in foreign missions.

Mr. Kambwili has described the none payment of salaries as the worst form of cruelty.

He observes that the best the government can do is to recall diplomats so as not to subject them to embarrassment.

Mr. Kambwili disclosed this in Lusaka today.

And Mr. Kambwili has urged Government to address the load shedding the country is experiencing.

He has bemoaned that the persistent power rationing is affecting trade and commerce.

Mr. Kambwili wondered what has happened to the new projects that Government started in 2015 meant to cushion the energy challenges.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili has asked President Edgar Lungu to respect the findings of the Financial Intelligence Center which has revealed high levels of corruption.

The NDC leader says sentiments by President Lungu that the findings of the FIC are speculative are regrettable adding that President Lungu is afraid to act on the findings of the FIC report because he is one of the culprits mentioned in the trends report.

Mr. Kambwili has called for the immediate arrest of all those mentioned in the latest FIC dossier.

[Read 52 times, 52 reads today]