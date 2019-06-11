The Choma Magistrate Court has ordered for the auction of the Carcasses of over 70 animals that were seized from a farmer and killed in Macha area on Saturday.

This follows an application to the court by the Choma Veterinary Office.

A notice of Sheriff’s Sale by Public Auction revealed that the carcasses will be auctioned at Choma Halaal Abattoir in Mbabala area.

The notice lists 32 Cattle, 12 Sheep and 28 Goats as animals that will be sold to the public from farmer Mr. Kembe Siantimbe.

According to Mr. Siantumbe, the animals were seized as he was trekking them from Pemba to Mumbwa where his family has recently relocated.

He has described the slaughter of his animals as a death penalty saying his entire family and the education of his children depended on them.

The slaughter of the animals has been received with mixed emotion from a cross section of society with argument torn between the law and whether officers should have sought other alternatives.

[Read 179 times, 179 reads today]