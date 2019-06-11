The Financial Intelligence Center is mandated to publish the trends report, its Director General Mary Chirwa has clarified.
In a statement, Ms. Chirwa said the product of strategic analysis includes risks, trends and methods in money laundering which the FIC communicates to the public and other stakeholders through its Trends Report.
She said the objective of the trends report is to inform the public and other stakeholders of measures to detect, prevent, deter money laundering and financing of terrorism or proliferation pursuant to section 5(2)(e).
Ms. Chirwa said the report may further influence policy formulation by government to address money laundering and terrorist financing.
Below is the full statement
PRESS STATEMENT ON THE OPERATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE CENTRE
The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) draws its mandate from the Financial Intelligence Centre Act No. 46 of 2010 (as amended by Act No. 4 of 2016) (the FIC Act). The law recognises the FIC as the sole designated national agency authorized to receive, request for, analyze and evaluate suspicious transaction reports and information from any other source authorized under any written law to make a suspicious transaction report including a designated foreign authority to determine whether there are reasonable ground to transmit reports for investigation by law enforcement agencies or foreign designated authorities.
The other functions of the FIC include but are not limited to:
Section 5 (2)(d) of the FIC Act- Provide information, advice and assistance to law enforcement agencies in furtherance of an investigation.
Section 5 (2)(e) of the FIC Act- Educate the public and reporting entities of their obligations and inform them of measures to detect, prevent and deter money Laundering and financing of terrorism or proliferation.
Section 5 (3)(c) of the FIC Act- Access, directly or indirectly, on a timely basis, financial, administrative and law enforcement information required for the better carrying out of its functions under the Act.
The provisions relating to the functions of the FIC were evaluated by the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) assessors during the 2018 Mutual Evaluation exercise and the provisions were found to be compliant with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards (International standard setter on Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism policies).
Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Standards
The Financial Action Task Force is the global standard setter on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation of weapons of mass distraction. Specifically recommendation 29 (4b) requires the Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) globally to conduct strategic analysis. Strategic analysis uses available and obtainable information including data that may be provided by other competent authorities to identify money laundering and terrorist financing related trends and patterns.
1. Does the FIC have the mandate to publish the Trends Report?
Yes. Both the FIC Act and the international standards require the FIC to conduct strategic analysis. The product of strategic analysis includes risks, trends and methods in money laundering which the FIC communicates to the public and other stakeholders through its Trends Report. The result of strategic analysis are used by the FIC to inform the public and other stakeholders of measures to detect, prevent, deter money laundering and financing of terrorism or proliferation pursuant to section 5(2)(e).
2. What is the objective of the Trends Report?
The objective of the trends report is to inform the public and other stakeholders of measures to detect, prevent, deter money laundering and financing of terrorism or proliferation pursuant to section 5(2)(e). Further, the report may influence policy formulation by government to address money laundering and terrorist financing.
3. What is the difference between an Intelligence Report and Trends Report?
An intelligence report is a product of operational analysis which uses available and obtainable information to identify specific targets, to follow the trail of particular activities or transactions and to determine links between those targets and possible proceeds of crime, money laundering, predicate offences and terrorist financing. In undertaking operational analysis the FIC has access to wide sources of information such as suspicious transaction reports (STRs), internal and external data bases, financial, administrative and law enforcement sources. This is as provided for under Section 5 (3)(c) of the FIC Act.
The intelligence report contains details such as suspected offences in specified laws, property suspected to be proceeds of crime and names of suspects. This report is disseminated to law enforcement agencies. As highlighted earlier, the Trends Report on the other hand is for public consumption and contains redacted case studies that demonstrate methods used to launder suspected proceeds of crime.
4. How does the FIC process raw data into an intelligence report?
The above image illustrates the process that is followed in producing intelligence reports which are disseminated to law enforcement agencies. The process makes use of suspicious transaction reports and other disclosures which are classified as “raw data”. The information disseminated to law enforcement is not raw data as it goes through a rigorous process of enrichment.
5. Does the FIC disseminate intelligence reports to the public?
No. The FIC disseminates intelligence reports to designated agencies as provided by the law.
6. Are the redacted case studies illustrated in the Trends Report released to the public before dissemination to law enforcement agencies?
No. The redacted case studies contained in the Trends Report would have already been disseminated in full detail during the preceding year and prior to the release of the Trends Report.
7. Is the FIC the only Financial Intelligence Unit (FIUs) that publishes redacted case studies?
No. There other FIUs that publish redacted case studies to illustrate money laundering and terrorist financing risks, trends and methods.
Refer to links below.
United Kingdom
https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/who-we-are/publications/%20256-2018-sars-annual-report/file
Canada
http://www.fintrac-canafe.gc.ca/publications/ar/2018/ar2018-eng.pdf
South Africa
https://www.fic.gov.za/Documents/SCAMS%20&%20TYPOLOGIES%20-%20Public%20Awareness%20DEC%202018.pdf
Ghana
https://www.fic.gov.gh/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/2016-Annual-Report-FIC.pdf
Issued by
Mary Chirwa (Ms)
Director General
Financial Intelligence Centre
Not sure why she is even being questioned.
Her and FIC have done a superb job and opened a lot of people’s minds.
A lot of people including this writer puts a lot of credence in the report.
No need to justify anything else.
I have a PhD
Thanks
BB2014,2016
As for me and my household we will say Dora is right.
What is an Act of parliament kanshi?
Mary, the Zambian FIC Act is subject to Zambia. It is the Zambian government that enabled it and they are saying you are messing up. Not on the job you’re doing but on the reporting part. If investigative wings of Government share their concerns to you about how messy your reporting is to their work, are you still going to be adamant? This is prosperous.
This should not be a fight. Reading through your report and your article I remain convinced that intelligence data is publicised in your report. Who are you trying to lecture? I blame lawmakers for not taking their time not to have seen this predicament.
Ebwafya bwakwa Mary, she likes arguing.
She has made Ba Edgar na Dora look worthlessness.
Learn about International Law before showing your inbreed 5tupdity. Republic has signed and ratified UN Convention against Money Laundering and MUST comply with MANDATORY PROVISIONS.
As to Dora, what else you can expect from corrupt rapist lover?
Like I said last time that , If Ms Chirwa did not publish this report other sister agencies around the world would still have put that info in the public domain. And some PF id1ots would have been screaming incompetence against FIU Zambia.
It’s good that Mrs Chirwa published that report. Otherwise the UK NCA would have done it. Imagine the damaging effects of that on PF s credibility.
Lungu must just cone clean on this and return that money and apologise like he did for the stolen donor funds.
Madam Chirwa
You have gone round and round in circles. After all is done with your work, you will have names of culprits.
Why is that so?
Because in modern (i) Financial Fraud (ii) Money Laundering, (iii) Capital Float; technologies in Data Analytics assist in pinpointing the culprits.
So you have the names. Why are you not taking these names to authorities or publish them.
In coordinating with other global agencies, and financial house, you used the following technologies.
DESCRIPTIVE Analysis
EXPLORATORY Analysis
INFERENTIAL Analysis
PREDICTIVE Analysis
TREND Analysis.
The above technologies have shown you (a) Insights and (b) A Complete Story (c) Audit Trials.
Thats what these technologies do, to help your achieve your objectives…
Cont…
Therefore, take this matter serious and dont speculate. The nation cannot afford to be short changed.
Just name the Culprits, work with Investigative Wings, Locally and Internationally to expose this rot.
This is not about the fight between PF and UPND. This is about putting the country first.
So be the Angel** that shines the light. Failure to disclose the names. The story will just die. And your efforts will mean nothing.
6. Are the redacted case studies illustrated in the Trends Report released to the public before dissemination to law enforcement agencies?
No. The redacted case studies contained in the Trends Report would have already been disseminated in full detail during the preceding year and prior to the release of the Trends Report.
Explaining the same simple thing to dull cadres and deceitful lawyers….only a crook would disagree with the work of FIC.
Beautifully summed by Mushota. No further comments.
God bless Zambia.
That is true nothing more to add and glad it opens up for debate perhaps something that our leaders should learn to appreciate
1.6 INDEPENDENT OBSERVER
Bro, I get you. This is like the police saying we have found the evidence pointing to the murder, but we will not charge the person. This whole thing will achieve nothing if no one is held accountable. Just the other day LAZ ( Law Association of Zambia ) gave a statement that they will talk to FIC to get the names or something like that. If you clap and clap like f00ls to her report, without achieving its objectives, then her organization has wasted time.
Nostradamus, I am waiting for your comment. You always bring out the funny side to each article
@Instigator, here was my simple explanation to Ba Freedom Sikazwe who responded, since Amos was fired.
I offered to explain the FIC saga. Is like a single woman like Dora get pregnant again. Then Mary writes to Ba village headman that “mumushi na muluba amasoo”.
Then Ba Edgar answers that I don’t like imfwi mfwiti stories, just point which man impregnated her. But Mary says, some of your nephews and friends have been spotted with her. You need interrogate them.
But Ba Edgar insist that he can’t take any action.
Then villagers may start speculating that maybe Ba Mwine Mushi nabo balalako. Lets do DNA of all men.
So the ACC and DEC need go and find amasso yalubile mu village.
And that’s exactly Mary wrote in the above Press Release, amaso nayaluba….
“Both the FIC Act and the international standards require the FIC to conduct strategic analysis.”
Dejavu!!!!!!!!
Government please deal with the lacuna.
You law makers are unbelievably. You have to be unequivocally clear. You are referring to the same document in the the name of an Act yet drawing different conclusions. It is either Dora or Mary is dull. She said, he said.
How can the Government produce a confusing document? I believe Dora more than Mary because she is bringing in the international perspective. Again I believe mary because they have published the report before without drawing this level of critism. Where is LAZ? What do they have to say.
There is no “lacuna”.
It is Government which, in its haste to “shoot the messenger” and attempt cover-up, conveniently disregarding SPECIFIC MANDATORY PROVISIONS of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) which Republic has ratified and has entered in to force for the Republic in 2009.
For more info, contact United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (www.unodc.org)
DEC and ACC are still relevant in the areas of money laundering and corruption. Viewing this with politically inclined lenses will only but put a snug in the operational duties and tasks of these relevant institutions. Again if you’re politically inclined, you will still disparage our awesome institutions. Some Government agencies or centers must not antagonize. If they do, one must be fine tuned or entirely scrapped. We the elite people of Zambia are sensitive to that. Government is right on this one.
DEC and ACC are useless in combating money laundering and corruption. Evidence is in the open. Since 2011, there has NO been a SINGLE successful prosecution of plunderers.
By the way, when you say “we the elite people”, to whom you are referring?
Politely said, f*ck you and your fellow “elite people”.
Listen to you.
Why am I even arguing with your @ss.
I rest my case.
You can only l1ck my arse and suck honey from my rod.
As to your case (LOL), as I said above, f*ck you and your fellow “elite people”.
The noose is tightening. So I guess we need another NDF to change this law so that it conforms to hiding looters or an inkling of their looting, right? Imagine if we had access to the Intelligence report itself. The rats are bloated I tell you!
I DO NOT SEE THE REASON WHY PEOPLE ARE SO JITTERY ABOUT FIC. BOTH DORA AND MARY ARE CORRECT. BUT THE PUBLIC SHOULD NOT MAKE CONCLUSION BASED ON THE FIC REPORT WITHOUT WAITING FOR THE INVESTIGATIVE WINGS TO UNEARTH THE FINDINGS OF THE FIC. THE FIC SHOULD NOT APPEAR TO BE PASSING JUDGEMENT ON MATTERS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN INVESTIGATED. POLITICIANS SHOULD NOT ALSO BE SEEN TO BE SHIELDING WRONG-DOING BY “HIDING” IN THE FACT THAT FIC SHOULD ONLY DIVULGE THEIR FINDINGS TO ACC, POLICE, DEC etc. SOMETIMES THE PUBLIC GETS FRUSTRATED WHEN CASES APPEAR TO BE SWEPT UNDER THE CARPET VIA ACC, DEC OR POLICE. MAYBE FIC FEELS THAT IF THEY ONLY DIVULGE SUCH DATA TO DEC, POLICE OR ACC, NOTHING HAPPENS, SO THEY DISCLOSE TO THE PUBLIC SO THAT PEOPLE WHO HAVE TO ACT ARE SEEN TO ACT. TRANSPARENCY IS THE KEY…
You seem to have misplaced faith in these so called investigative wings. These are compromised institutions with ill qualified people in positions. You think a political appointee can investigate minister. You must be very naive to believe these institutions. A good example was how the police were treated in sesheke for beating PFool cadres. That tells you a whole story about how these institutions work.
@Chanda Please Give an example where FIC has passed judgement.
In short the lazy humble so called commander in chief and his tandem of thieves do not have a clue about the modus operandi of FIC.
Ati and I quote ‘ they are causing a lot of confusion and suspicion by publishing without naming names…..They are making it difficult for investigators to prosecute the cases….blah blah blah. mfwiti mfwit mfwiti ,,,, ahh!
What a lazy bum! Worst president ever
Now I know why they say upnd forming Government will remain elusive. Fili ukotuya.
DEC Chief should resign for being a stupidily ignorant and being used by politicians to criticize a person doing a good job. The response of DEC is a sign of a failed agency. Only THIEVES involved in suspicious transactions are scared
Name them.
Don’t be cowards folks. Do citizens arrest if you have tough guts. Go to court.
Your arrogance will cost you one day. Institutions have advised you how you can handle the entire process but your ego and desire to embarrass government is what drives you. You are not politically correct. Self righteous is your portion.
@ D1ckhead
You are scum.
@8 Denkede
Sense, you’re the true son of mother Zambia.
You mean true son (and your brother) of many fathers?
I don’t reason with politically tribal 1d1ots and 1mbec1les bullshuting insults on this podium. Like other comments put it, Grow some nerve and do something meaningful.
You don’t trust Police, DEC, ACC and the Courts yet your so called FIC report is not under the jurisdiction of international law but our laws, our Zambian laws. A country of the elites.
I’m told her first marriage ended because she was sleeping with KBF such that her husband ended up committing suicide….. Again even the second marriage had similar path and she has divorced him. Uyu mayo has got issues. You shouldn’t expect her to do anything reasonable.. You are dealing with one whose mileage has reached the end.
Sadly that’s the typical Zambian male’s response to strong women
Don’t be sexist. Stick to the article.
Thorn, bro, the law mandates that a trend report is released to the public in it’s current form. IT IS THE LAW. This is to make the public aware of such happenings without jeopardizing any imminent investigations. The same LAW then tells FIC to compile a detailed dossier with the names of the actual people alluded to in the Trends report for further action. This dossier is also availed to Lungu. Is this clear for you now mune? It is Law. And considering that in 2017 the same dossier was availed to his dull president of yours and nothing has happened since then, what do you expect us to conclude about Lungu’s will to fight corruption?
Here is my take on your valid view. Trend report you say. A noun it is. Just a name of some document. Some one might be named Elijah or Joshua yet possess or present features or characteristics different from original Elijah or Joshua. Worse still not carrying the meaning in the name. That should not prevent us from calling out their faults because they are named as such.
What should constitute a Trend Report? To what extent should that raw data go? Who determines what is to be reducted? Do Mary Chirwa and her team possess the necessary qualifications to handle sensitive or classified data? If that report should contain the data it has which other authorities are saying has a bearing on impending court cases and investigations then Parliamentary Committees should be privy to that report…
… not the fainthearted because Parliamentary Committees are multipartisan and can do something about it. They can take LEAs to task too.
I am saying this cognizant of the fact that I am not trying to shield the thieving activies of anyone. Not even ECL. There is definitely a better and mature way to handling this issue.
No matter what you have to be seen to innocent until conviction in the courts of law on courts of public opinion. Those are tenets of the rule of law.
No matter what, you have to be seen to be innocent until conviction in the courts of law not the courts of public opinion.
The corrupt are always AFRAID.
As things stand. No one is corrupt in the FIC document. Stop speculating.
Thorn
If Mo one is corrupt, then no need to fear the FIC document
Thorn,B1tch Please.
Thorn, FIC chairman was on TV yesterday and he explained that the Trends report is for public consumption while the Dossier with all names published is given to law enforcement agencies and that utterly dull thing in state house. so there is no speculation. Lungu is just a m0r0n, like every PF supporter.
@Dude
What’s the use of a trend report if falls short of meaningful information to me?
@Spaka
If that document can produce results, now you are talking.
But if the report will cause speculation then you’re not being informed properly. The role of information to an individual is so as to make informed decisions. And if that report will cause concern with LEAs we have a problem. Because then LEAs which you UPNDEAD folks have no trust in may not work because the environment is antagonistic. FIC, DEC, ACC, Zambia Police and the Courts work for Government. They all aim to achieve some goal that would eventually put corrupt individuals in check. If harmony is not achieved what’s the use of a FIC document? Put Zambia first basankwa.
Thorn, bro, the law mandates that a trend report is released to the public in it’s current form. IT IS THE LAW. This is to make the public aware of such happenings without jeopardizing any imminent investigations. The same LAW then tells FIC to compile a detailed dossier with the names of the actual people alluded to in the Trends report for further action. This dossier is also availed to Lungu. Is this clear for you now mune? It is Law. And considering that in 2017 the same dossier was availed to his dull president of yours and nothing has happened since then, what do you expect us to conclude about Lungu’s will to fight corruption?
The public are not law enforcement agencies and are free to speculate. The law enforcement agencies and Lungu have the dossier with the names so why should they speculate? Answer me that Mr. Thorn.
Refer to 9.4 to .5
All law enforcement agencies in Zambia only act when there’s a complaint, so according to PF as long no one has reported them then they’re not stealing? There’s something wrong with Edgar! Look at the lifestyle of those close to him. Not long ago Bowman earned a living by being hired by Nervers Mumba to humiliate Major Kachingwe but today he’s a donor of millions, Freedom Sikazwe was operating tattered Tekumwenzo buses at Oxford Station in Kitwe but look at his wealth now, Chitalu Chilufya was just a junior doctor at Mansa but look at the structures he’s put up today, Kennedy Kamba was just Chumbwe’s chola boi today he even keeps wild animals, Kampamba Mulenga was cooking nsima in a garage but look at her today. Where have they gotten all this wealth?
That is exactly the basis of justice. Ati no there, there until whistleblowers image. No witch hunt can be entertained.
The FIC report is useless with Police, DEC and ACC fold their hands.
FIC’s relevance will be put into jeopardy. There existence will be diminished.
Trade carefully. We need FIC. At least reports remain as Governments change. Open your eyes.
@ Thorn, i still think you are the dumbest, but i love your stupidity and to say you are blind would put you among mammals but i think you are hollow.
Stop attacking me for disagreeing with you. Stick to the article my dear tribal cousin. Don’t draw me into insults. I can sometimes be multipartisan but if you pull the insulting card, two things are possible.
1. Your are beyond reasonable touched by my comments.
2. You want to shut me up because truth hates.
That makes me defend one instead of the other.
Now stop hating, put off the heavy hate and debate like a mature.
What insolence!
There is something wrong with this so called trend report. Trend report by name yes yet something sinister about it especially where you’re told your putting cases in he courts or under investigation in limbo.
All the PF rats and lungu trying to find fault with the release of the report to the public…
First they claimed FIC is acting extrajudicial , then we showed them as Mary is showing that the same format is released in all countries……they regrouped and now want to say the FIC report must be released to law Enforcement before the public, Mary is telling you that is what is done in pt 6.
6. Are the redacted case studies illustrated in the Trends Report released to the public before dissemination to law enforcement agencies?
No. The redacted case studies contained in the Trends Report would have already been disseminated in full detail during the preceding year and prior to the release of the Trends Report.
There you have it, law Enforcement were given the report before its release ….
Now If you have useless corrupt law Enforcement corrupted by lungu to think their job is fighting political opponents of lungu, don’t blame FIC
1.1 stop being an ass h0le, you PF thieving d0gs
Those arguing against her are missing a critical point in her response, FIC publishes a trends report to the public and not an intelligence report. She has also highlighted the differences between the 2.
The problem we have as Zambians we make an issue even were there is none, which reminds me, Alita the director of DEC doesn’t understand and know her job because if she did, she would have kept quiet.
Alita owes the public an apology for interfering in the works of another agency, and she should resign as she maybe compromised.
Ba DG thank you yourself say the object of the FIC report and you cite the relevant clause is to ….provide the public with “measures to detect,deter….” I have read over your report what “measures” have you shared with the public…Further you put a diagram of how you process raw data before its disseminated that’s fine but who does the processing is it the recipients eg DEC,ACC,ZRA? because surely they are the specialists in their field while you are simply playing jack of all master of none. Indeed yours cannot be an easy job but if I were you I would not expend my energies trying to defend the organization….you can just redesign how you disseminate info to the public take it as constructive criticism
Ths woman Chirwa is doing a great job unlike Dec and ACC who have no capacity to fight corruption.FIC employs qualified individuals unlike DEC and ACC who employ cadres to cover their bosses crimes.I hope everyone listened to Hot FM from the Acting board chairman Mr.Kasanga.These people are doing a good job and Zambians should support FIC.It’s the only institution which should be supported unlike ACC and DEC who are politically influenced.The DEC and ACC directors should resign for covering crimes reported in the FIC detail dossier report.Today i have concluded that DEC and ACC have no capacity.They have employed unqualified pipo to deal with sophisticated modern money crimes committed by politicians and others.You need qualified employees to deal with modern crimes.DEC and ACC are…
CONT.They have employed unqualified pipo to deal with sophisticated modern money crimes committed by politicians and others.You need qualified employees to deal with modern crimes.DEC and ACC are there to pursue political opponents. If Zambians were serious DEC and ACC should have been banned and formed a new organisation full of qualified individual.It’s a waste of resources and time to support ACC and DEC .Those directors are incompetent and immoral to head those institutions period.FIC should be empowered to persecute these chaps.
Sounds like a politician in parliament enacts some kind of a law, appoints some one to administer it, then the appoint turns to lecturer the appointing Authority.
Between Dora and Mary, who is more credible?
I believe the DEC too.
Hahahaha even you know the answer to that
What we all should all quickly do is turn our focus on DEC and ACC…. their mandate is to follow up and run with the dossiers given to them by FIC. FIC has done their work. @PRIME TV, the same manner in which you invited and interviewed Mr Kasanga of FIC to explain his organisation’, is the same way in which you should, kindly extend an invitation to the Board Chairpersons of ACC, DEC and ZRA. I believe the citizens would appreciate an update on what’s going on in their respective organisations in regards to Intelligence reports, if any, sent to them by FiC.
@ flag Thorn in the Flesh
DEC and ACC have details of the trend report with detail of names.The names were not published in public but these institution have names.They are just institution full corrupt of chaps and these ue—lesss directors should resign. Atase bane women who can’t protect their own countries awe this DEC woman is a cadre and unqualified who does not even understand this report due to her incompetent.
@ flag Thorn in the Flesh
DEC and ACC have details of the trend report with detail of names.The names were not published in public but these institution have names.They are just institution full corrupt of chaps and these ue—lesss directors should resign. Atase bane women who can’t protect their own countries awe this DEC woman is a cadre and unqualified who does not even understand this report due to her incompetence
If they have details doesn’t it shine some light to you that that’s why they aired their concerns, moscow?
You don’t work for FIC, I don’t work for DEC or ACC yet I understand and respect their roles.
Has the FIC report managed to sway public opinion on Government? Yes. Is that the intention of FIC? I don’t know.
Is the said trends report really a trend report? Maybe, maybe not but my point is we have the Auditor General reports which are usually direct and clear, naming misappropriations and misapplications of funds and institutions concerned. Who does the followups? If action don’t take place, call for reforms. We need FIC but Government needs to revisit is reporting structure. That is coming and that is wildly important.
There is serious paralysis in the trusted government agencies regardless of the sector. We have too many followers and relatives appointed in various sensitive government departments including the judiciary. Education and history are supposed to liberate us from past mistakes but for Zambia, it limits our capabilities and just creates animosity among ourselves. These people trusted to work for the Zambian people are on the public payroll and yet we hardly see any of them removed from public office for not performing. We all want the same things in the end but how do we get there when we can’t even agree to disagree? The crooks have become immune to fear and laugh in the background whists we argue amongst ourselves. What happened to the true patriots of Zambia? Your time is now.
The reality of the PF plunder of our country may be glimpsed at the edge of our peripheral vision, but it disappears as soon as their mouth piece Dora Slut starts to explain their hallucinatory view of the due process of law. Witness, my friends, the effects of mass kleptomania. There is no amount of squirming with grade A hypocrisy that will conceal the PF stench of wanton theft of public funds. The likes of Lungu and Dora Slit will surely sooner than later see their day in court and pay dearly.
I think the CEO should have further defined what money laundeting is and then make a clear distinction between laundered money and misapplication of resources. These are two different things and must not be confused; this is my problem with her report. She must be clear whether government money has been stolen or misapplied and then is being laundered to finance the illegal activities she has just described. This lack of clarity is what is causing people to lose faith in her statistics. For example she must clearly state
that X misapplied money and gave it to Y who laundered it to finance S,Z and A activities.
The article is so straightforward and only Heaven knows why people would even dare to counter argue. International conventions drive the standard under which the FIC operates under, only culprits with an interest to serve are frightened by this report. We need integrity in public institution and we need those earning millions to do so cleanly, what is wrong with that?
“Your levels of Economic activity as a person must positively correlate with your personal riches”
That’s because liars begins with making falsehood appear like truth, and ends with making truth itself appear like falsehood.