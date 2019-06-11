Striker Mwape Musonda hopes that this is the start of better things to come with Chipolopolo after finally scoring his debut international goal over the weekend.

The 2018/2019 South Africa PSL top scorer who finish the season on 16 goals, on Sunday, June 9 scored Zambia’s only goal in their 2-1 away loss to Cameroon in Madrid after coming on as a second half substitute.

It has been a long time coming for the fringe Zambia striker Musonda who made his Chipolopolo debut in 2012 on his way to winning over five caps.

“It is has been long coming, I have been patient all these seasons. But then obviously I had to wait for the right time, I think I have come out at a good time having come out top goal scorer for two consecutive seasons,” Musonda said.

Musonda also won the golden boot in the South African second division in 2018 when his 14 goals propelled Black Leopards to top flight promotion.

“It is the right time. I just hope that I can bring the form in the national team now and help in that scoring department. We can get positive results as a nation going forward,” Musonda said.

Musonda has another opportunity to add to his still infant tally in the next two friendlies against hosts Morocco on June 16 in Marrakech, and Cote d’Ivoire on June 19 in Abu Dhabi.

[Read 118 times, 118 reads today]