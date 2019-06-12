Zambia Railways Limited is pleased with the strides Kabwe Warriors have made in recent FAZ Super Division seasons.

Warriors missed out on winning Stream A League by two points in the 2019 transitional season in which the club lost one game.

Zambia Railways Chief Executive Officer Christopher Musonda said it was gratifying to see Warriors transformed into title contenders.

“We have just missed the championship and we are hoping that next season we will do better. We have learnt our lessons,” Musonda said.

“We are now in a different mode because in the past Kabwe Warriors was talking about surviving relegation but now we are talking about winning the league,” he told Radio Icengelo in Kitwe.

Warriors finished fourth in Stream A with 31 points, two behind champions Zesco United, after 18 matches played.

Musonda announced that Zambia Railways plans to send Warriors to Luapula for pre-season ahead of the new campaign starting in August.

“We are now busy trying to send the team to Luapula for training so that they can play against Mansa Select, Samfya Select and Luapula Select,” he said.

Zambia Railways Limited owns Warriors.

[Read 96 times, 96 reads today]